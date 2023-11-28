Tabs gif from your BFF Martini Glambassador!

Ending affirmative action didn’t magically help Asian-Americans with their college admissions. Meanwhile, legacy admissions endure. (LA Times)

There are many reasons California Gov. Gavin Newsom shouldn’t have agreed to debate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but a big one is that DeSantis insists Newsom will be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2024 and not President Joe Biden. It’s a fantasy that Newsom has repeatedly denied, but DeSantis thinks this helps him somehow against Trump, who has no interest in debating DeSantis. (Politico)

Maybe at the debate Newsom will bring up DeSantis’s hack surgeon general, who has a lucrative side hustle as a tenured professor at the University of Florida. He never shows up and doesn’t teach any classes. (Also Politico)

Attorneys face plant with a To Kill A Mockingbird defense. We all like Atticus Finch, but the guy didn’t win that case. (The Root)

Republicans are struggling to raise money, but Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel insists everything is fine, which is why you know they’re screwed. (Rolling Stone)

A man shot three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington, Vermont, last week. The hate will kill us all. (ABC News)

Well before the Civil Rights Movement, Amaza Lee Meredith broke barriers as a Black woman architect. (Essence)

The COVID-era nursing shortage crisis is only getting worse. (The Nation)

You might have to wait until 2030 to buy a house with an affordable mortgage rate. (The Atlantic)

It’s use it or lose it time on that Google account of yours. (Time)

The Portland, Oregon, school district reached a deal with the teachers’ union and school is open again after closing on November 1. My son is not thrilled that he has to make up days during the week before Christmas. “I didn’t sign a contract!” he insists. (OPB)

This is an actual paragraph. (Washington Post)

So the chip brand Doritos created Doritos Silent, a crunch cancellation software that removes the sound of chewing from voice chat, Zoom or any call that uses headphones. But it was really created for gamers.

I agree with my friend Leslie Gray Streeter: When it comes to certain Christmas hits, resistance is futile. (The Baltimore Banner)

This reminds me of the Ryan George joke about how Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” sounds like people practicing witchcraft but then someone walks in on their dark ritual.

The mood is right

The spirit's up

We’re here tonight

And that’s enough



[Chorus]

SIMPLY HAVING A WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME!

That was obviously not McCartney’s intent … or so he says. (WMMR)

Maybe it’s just nostalgia from childhood Decembers riding around in the car with my mom, but I love this song no matter what you say.

