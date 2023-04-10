Last week, the Tennessee House of Representatives ousted Democratic representatives Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson for having led a protest for gun control on the House floor following the mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville in late March. Representative Gloria Johnson, a white woman, also participated in the protests but was not ousted, possibly because Tennessee Republicans have it out for, uh, people named Justin.

Both lawmakers have been receiving a ton of support from all over, due to the utter undemocratic ridiculousness of the events. One of those supporters is none other than folk legend Joan Baez — who sang a duet of "We Shall Overcome" with Rep. Jones that he posted on Twitter on Sunday night.

“When you get off the plane with the legendary Joan Baez you know it’s a movement of the spirit. She stands with us in our struggle in Tennessee and said she’s hopeful to see young voices leading. “WE SHALL OVERCOME…” Serendipitous, indeed.” — Rep. Justin Jones (@Rep. Justin Jones) 1681082037

It's an especially touching moment when you recall that Baez also famously sang the song at the 1963 March on Washington.





www.youtube.com



Now, personally, I would have gone with "Mary Hamilton," but I can see how that kind of murder ballad might not be the most appropriate given the circumstances.



Both Jones and Pearson have been clear that they wish to return to their seats in the legislature as soon as possible so that they may continue to fight for their constituents. The majority of Nashville's 40-member council have stated their intention to vote for Jones to be his own interim replacement for the next few weeks ahead of a special election for the seat, in which he is eligible to run. The board of commissioners for Shelby County, which includes Memphis, will hold a special meeting on Wednesday to "consider the action to reappoint Mr. Justin Pearson to his duly elected position to represent the citizens in District 86," after which they, too, will hold a special election.

