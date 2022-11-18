Good morning, America! If you're a white conservative Christian nationalist or Christian nationalist enabler, you might be thinkin' it's been a minute since you shidded your pants about something that has literally no effect on your life. And you're right, it's probably been at least a day.



Matt Walsh Having Heart Palpitations Because US Men's Soccer Team Doing Gay Rainbow Flag Thingie

Ben Shapiro Being F*ckin' Weirdo About Senate Gay Marriage Vote, Don't Faint

Relax, assholes. There's a new Disney movie with gay stuff in it. You can shit your whole pants about that. You might be already!

It is called Strange World , it's coming out next week for Thanksgiving, and the "One Million Moms" (one idle asshole in Tupelo, Mississippi, named Monica Cole) are PISSSSSED.

Alerting all parents! One Million Moms needs your help to make sure as many people as possible are aware of Disney pushing the LGBTQ agenda on families, particularly children, in the upcoming animated movie Strange World , set to hit theaters on Wednesday, November 23.



Disney is no longer being discrete, but now Disney has traded its subtlety for intentionality. Strange World is a film about a family of explorers traveling to a new and bizarre land.

JoeMyGod stopped to make fun of Monica Cole for typing "discrete" right there and we will too. Learn a dictionary, moron .

Moving on:

In one scene, the character Ethan flirts with a boy named Diazo in front of his friends, who tease him in a friendly and warm-hearted way.

Awwwww!

Just kidding, WE ARE MAD AND THIS IS GOING TO MAKE ALL HOMESCHOOLED CHRISTIAN TEENAGERS GAY!

His father, Searcher Clade, later joins in and embarrasses him in “an overeager show of acceptance,” according to a scene description by Variety.



The scene portrays the son as being very shy in front of his boy crush, and his dad comes in and says, “So nice to meet you! My son talks about you all the time,” further embarrassing his son.

Awwwww! Parents are NERDS.

Just kidding, WE ARE MAD AND THIS IS GOING TO MAKE ALL PATRIOTIC CHRISTIAN FATHERS LOVE THEIR CHILDREN UNCONDITIONALLY! WHY ISN'T THAT FATHER PUNCHING HIS GAYWAD SON IN THE FACE LIKE CONSERVATIVE CHRISTIAN JESUS REQUIRES!

Obviously, this part of the movie is a nod to inclusivity, along with a blatant attempt by Disney to normalize a same-sex crush.

Because it's fucking normal, you loser.

There are many more blah blah blah words, but you get the idea. Here's one of those enablers of Christian nationalists we mentioned above. He is also mad.

“As Disney begins pushing "Strange World" for next week's release, here's the reminder that their "not-at-all-secret gay agenda" to target kids is ongoing. It's a part of the plot of this movie, just as it was with "Lightyear." Your kids, your choice. https: //t.co/lMjsaDF8Lp” — Ben Shapiro (@Ben Shapiro) 1668517712

Oh, fucking bite me, Ben Shapiro.

Sounds like it's time to re-read the piece we wrote back in the spring when Monica Cole and her one million imaginary friends saw some lesbians on TV, and we took that opportunity to start explaining in real terms what these garbage people are actually so mad about when it comes to LGBTQ+ people on TV and in movies, and why they are so fixated on calling everyone else "groomers." The gist is that when LGBTQ+ kids see those characters and storylines on TV — especially LGBTQ+ kids who are suffering in silence under the daily child abuse of a conservative religious upbringing — then it gives them hope that if they just survive long enough to get the fuck out, then they have a chance at a real life.

In other words, it interferes with the very real grooming those sorts of parents are inflicting on their children, the grooming that seeks to turn them into heterosexual white bigots like mommy and daddy and the friendly pastor at church.

One Million Moms Saw Lesbians On TV Again. Wanna Know Why Bigots Like Them Are REALLY So Mad?

Cole bellyached above that this was Disney's attempt to "normalize a same-sex crush." Well guess what? Right this second, in millions of fundamentalist Christian homes across America, there are gay kids, and they have a crush on somebody. They may feel deep shame about it, because their families and churches are teaching them to despise themselves. Those kids need to know there's hope, lest they become statistics. Quite frankly, they need to know their families and churches are full-of-shit liars.

And that's what we have to say about that.

Anyway, the movie looks cute! It says it's from the same team that made Big Hero 6, which we saw for the first time earlier this year and LOVED. Go see it over Thanksgiving if you want. Take your kids if you got some.

And if one of your kids has a friend who lives in fundamentalist hell, tell your kid to invite them to the movies. They might need to hear the message.

Or maybe they'll just have fun at the fuckin' movies with some fuckin' normal people for once, fuck.

www.youtube.com

