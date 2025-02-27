Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador! We saw an Unlikely Animal Friendship this week at the San Diego Zoo!!!!

Welcome home, me, from a wonderful vacation with Shy and the girls to Disneyland (pix of me being beyootiful, the girls being adorable, and Shy having just boomed at a man in line for the Jungle Cruise, “YOU ARE SPREADING DISINFORMATION! BUT IT’S OKAY TO BE WRONG IN PUBLIC” and I love him so fucking much) and San Diego, where I bought you drinks and things were wonderful! I hope nothing bad happened while I was gone!

There were more people there, but they left.

I have this weird thing the past few years, every time I am about to throw you a party, I get stomachy. You know me! I do not have social anxiety! I have social BUTTERFLY! What the fuck is that about! So I kept having to beeline for the bathroom at Santa Ana’s the Fling (top pix; delightful Shakespeare’s Pub in San Diego on the bottom) before the bartender finally called me over and handed me a soda and bitters, making me a new woman. And each time I think, “WHY AM I THROWING THESE PARTIES WHEN THEY GIVE ME STOMACH.” And then you all get there and you tell me such wonderful things and then I cry and hug you and feel like Zaphod Beeblebrox in the Total Perspective Vortex, the most important person in the galaxy. So we’ll have more parties is what I am saying. And thanks to you Wonkers for buying everyone’s drinks!

Now on to what I’m sure is only good news!

I can’t watch this Trump Gaza AI … thing … without Jeff Tiedrich mediating it for my burning eyes. (Tiedrich)

Everything’s fine at the Washington Post, right? (Independent)

If you didn’t happen to catch this link in Evan’s yesterday, then hmmmmmm, Krasnov. (Byline Times)

Three cheers for Maine Gov. Janet Mills! (Press Herald)

Republicans attacking Republican women? And in one congressman’s case, attacking them physically while the US attorney refuses to file charges? That doesn’t sound right! (Amanda Marcotte at Salon)

Looks like the North Carolina appeals court might overturn the election of the Democrat who won the state supreme court seat, based on because they want to. This one’s harrowing! (Mother Jones)

DOGE fucking over children with disabilities. (Chalkbeat)

Here are some of the Health and Human Services workers Elon fired. (ProPublica)

Elon Musk actually starving some children, refusing them the peanut mixture given to children with “severe wasting.” Why, that’s not what Marco Rubio said would happen at USAID! (The New Republic)

Oh no whoops the government says it can’t turn on the aid payments the federal judge ordered two weeks ago because it’s too hard :( (NBC News)

But there’s plenty of FAA money to pay to Elon’s Starlink! (CNN) Also plenty of Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law broadband money to pay Elon’s Starlink! (Bloomberg)

In fact it’s $38 billion federal Muskdollars, and counting! (Washington Post via Archive because did you NOTICE that WaPo story above?)

Have you protested a Tesla showroom yet? (Alt Right Delete / Tesla Takedown)

ECONOMIC BLACKOUT FRIDAY! No Amazon, no Walmart, no fast food! If you have to buy something, do it small and local please! (Wonkette is small and local.) (Yahoo!)

Oh hey, parents are like “maybe we should vaccinate our kids against measles now that a child has died.” (NBC News, but before the child’s death)

Republicans rethinking letting their constituents see their coward faces. WELL DONE, EVERYBODY! (NBC News)

Wonkpal Dr. Sarah Taber is rebranding her unsuccessful (YET) North Carolina ag commission campaign blog to focus on cool farm education shit. You know you want you some of that. (Farm to Taber)

Remember how we all envied A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius? Man that was a good fucking book. (Slate)

This one’s gonna fucking rock too because it’s by our Sara Benincasa! (Benincasa)

