I see ... Manchin and Sinema voting against it. Because the point of them humping the filibuster is NOTHING IS VALID without a supermajority vote, unless it is held by McConnell. Anyway, enjoy this flat-out shady thread, it's fun!

BREAKING: Senator Schumer announces plan to push through filibuster and proceed with voting rights legislation using a procedure known as "messages between the Houses" in a caucus memo. Here's what you need to know — Democracy Docket (@Democracy Docket) 1642023735

Voting rights updates, Democracy Docket.

Ohio Supreme Court, or majority thereof, capable of shame. No word in this story on how Gov. Mike DeWine's judge son voted, but DeWine was already embarrassed about how bad the maps were, despite not having the spine to vote against them, so maybe his son did him a solid and voted them down. Guess we'll have to wait and see what Jamie says! (LOL she says he dissented. Isn't it funny when I try to give them the benefit of the doubt?) "Ohio Supreme Court Rejects GOP Supermajority Statehouse Maps." (News 5 Cleveland)

Republicans splitting up Nashville's one-Democrat seat instead, because they're greedy motherfuckers. — Axios

Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn is garbage. — HuffPost

Speaking of racism! My congressman ancestors owned people, in America. Maybe yours did too! (Washington Post database)My congressman ancestor also "violated a slave" named Mary, who gave birth to their talented daughter Laura. Laura was freed by presumably my great great something grandmother, who must have been one of those "nice" slave owners who is "nice." Laura married a free man and their daughter Dr. Mary Britton was a civil rights and suffrage activist in Kentucky, and good lord her story and what she fought for, all of it, it just goes on and damn on. (Spectrum Mag)

Uh ... sad?

Sources familiar with details of the investigation told Florida Politics that [some Florida politics guy] Kuczwanski apparently caused the auto accident that began the chain of events, and that he began the shootout that led to his own death.

He was arrested a decade ago for pointing a weapon at someone in a road rage incident in the same intersection. His wife says he is a victim and was assassinated. (Florida Politics)

Aaaaand scene:

The man with the dragon tattoo. Old Mother Jones on a possible Oklahoma City Bombing John Doe No. 2 and his doppelganger who sure seems to have possibly been murdered during a prison interrogation into the bombing. Sure could be!

I too, like Steve Bannon, love to allegedly attempt to mortgage houses I don't own! — Daily Beast

Hey, can one of you nerds read this and tell me what it says? "Cannabinoids Block Cellular Entry of SARS-CoV-2 and the Emerging Variants." (ACS)

Seems like Trump and NPR's Steve Inskeep had a bad interview. — MSN

Never understood why Samantha was friends with all those bitches, but Buzzfeed proves conclusively: Fuck Them.

Scary beds is my new favorite thing EVER, I DO NOT KNOW WHICH I LOVE MOST. (MyDIWise)

In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund.

