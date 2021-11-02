Wendy Rogers is the QAnon-loving GOP state senator from Arizona who really got excited when she heard about the Arizona frauditors scanning the ballots for secret bamboo, because that's how stupid she is. She wasn't even trolling. She thought it was so cool that the frauditors were examining ballots like that, to find out if China had secretly sent a bunch of 'em to Arizona on Joe Biden's behalf.



Anyway, she's also a vile racist, if this tweet she sent about Virginia's elections today is a reliable barometer for such things, and if the bamboo thing didn't spoil that surprise for you.

Good morning. Today is election day in Virginia. Check in if you already voted Republican. Also, if you have family and friends who haven’t voted, please send them a reminder via text or call. Let’s go Old Virginia! Make General Lee proud. — Wendy Rogers (@Wendy Rogers) 1635857872

JoeMyGod also shares this one, where she shares a different kind of debased bigotry:

.@zillow went woke with the LGTBQ rankings and now they are going broke. — Wendy Rogers (@Wendy Rogers) 1635795689

What a piece of shit.

The bamboo thing always gets us, though. It's like how how how can a person be that stupid?

We bet she also still thinks the Let's Go Brandon joke is a hilarious kneeslapper too.

Oh wait here we go:

Goddammit, you can't even parody these people.

Go vote, Virginia .



OPEN THREAD.

UPDATE 8: 49 p.m. Eastern, your Editrix here:

IT LOOKS BAD SON. Dave Wasserman has Seen Enough, which is enough for Twitter.

I've seen enough: Glenn Youngkin (R) defeats Terry McAuliffe (D) in the Virginia governor's race. #VAGOV — Dave Wasserman (@Dave Wasserman) 1635899119

Which means we will learn more in the morning, because Mama's turning this shit off now and driving to go buy NOT CIGARETTES NOT BUYING CIGARETTES and then making plans to VACCINATE THE SHIT OUT THE BABY!

Love you, we'll be fine (LOL, LIE), see you in the morning!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter .



Wonkette is funded ENTIRELY by a few thousand people like you. If you're not already, would you pls consider being the few thousandth and one?

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?