Young "hippie" standing in front of a row of National Guard soldiers, across the street from the Hilton Hotel at Grant Park, at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, August 26, 1968. Photo by Warren K. Leffler, public domain.

HELLO CHICAGO! Well, hello Chicago this weekend! Hello Chicago Sunday specifically, Aug. 18, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Kaiser Tiger! (1415 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607.)

I’m flying in Dok and Evan; Shy and I and Dominic are driving from around the corner in Detroit; and Robyn and Sara already live there. We’ll be covering the DNC which OH LORD had I been dreading all like WHAT IDIOT DECIDED TO REPLAY CHICAGO ‘68 WITH ALL THE YOUNGS MAD AT OLD JOE’S WAR AND ETC, but now everything’s changed and everything’s happy and OH are we going to have the greatest time OR WHAT! (Not or what!)

So please come to our DNC launch party, at that time and date noted above, and I will buy you all the beers and so many hummus boards. Tell your friends! If they are nice friends. Bring your children! If they are funny children. (My children will not be there, it’s Mama and Shy’s Date Week.)

