Sunday, In The Bar, I Think It Will Be August 18!
People talking people singing a man selling ice cream!
HELLO CHICAGO! Well, hello Chicago this weekend! Hello Chicago Sunday specifically, Aug. 18, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Kaiser Tiger! (1415 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607.)
Wonkette is the only website that buys you beers.
I’m flying in Dok and Evan; Shy and I and Dominic are driving from around the corner in Detroit; and Robyn and Sara already live there. We’ll be covering the DNC which OH LORD had I been dreading all like WHAT IDIOT DECIDED TO REPLAY CHICAGO ‘68 WITH ALL THE YOUNGS MAD AT OLD JOE’S WAR AND ETC, but now everything’s changed and everything’s happy and OH are we going to have the greatest time OR WHAT! (Not or what!)
So please come to our DNC launch party, at that time and date noted above, and I will buy you all the beers and so many hummus boards. Tell your friends! If they are nice friends. Bring your children! If they are funny children. (My children will not be there, it’s Mama and Shy’s Date Week.)
Ready, set,
OPEN THREAD.
