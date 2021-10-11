The Kraken may be dead, but Our Sidney Powell is raring to go another 10 rounds against Evil Joe Biden, who wants to hold down God-fearing patriots and stick them with dangerous coronavirus vaccines. First up is this amazing clunker filed on behalf of 16 unidentified service members who refuse to get the shot and are risking it all after the presidential directive making it mandatory. Errrr, make that 15 — since one of them "was pressured into being injected with the EUA Janssen vaccine" and yet remains an (un)named plaintiff for reasons unclear.

The case, filed in a federal court in Florida by lawyers with Powell's Defending the Republic, demands that the court enjoin the military from enforcing the mandate to vaccinate all service members. But wait, there's more! Powell also wants the court to invalidate the FDA's full approval of Pfizer's Comirnaty vaccine "insofar as it based its decision on impermissible criteria, namely, the desire to enable federal vaccine mandates for nearly all Americans, rather than on whether Comirnaty is safe and effective under the FDCA and 'safe, pure, and potent' under the [Public Health Service Act]."

Swing for the fences, girl!

The theory of the case is that DOD can't get enough of the fully approved Pfizer jab, and is impermissibly forcing service members to accept other vaccines which are functionally the same or risk discipline or discharge. Never mind that the lawsuit immediately turns around to endorse a bunch of quack therapies that are not fully — or even partially — approved.

There are now well-studied, safe and reliable alternatives to vaccination for prevention and treatment of COVID-19, including, but not limited to Ivermectin, Methylprednisolone, Fluvoxamine, Hydroxychloroquine, Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, Zinc, Melatonin, Aspirin, corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies, and other accessible therapies. Merck recently announced a new COVID-19 treatment, an oral antiviral pill that dramatically reduces risks of hospitalization and death.

Consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds!

This attention to detail will be familiar to anyone who followed the Kraken litigation. For instance, the anonymous plaintiffs allege that no medical or religious exemptions are being allowed at all. But Military Times details the procedures for requesting an exemption and even links to some forms for doing just that. However, MT notes that service members who dutifully rolled up their sleeves for eleventy-seven other vaccines required by their commanders are probably shit out of luck.

And despite the suit's blanket declaration that "[t]here is no discussion of exemptions for female service members who are pregnant, nursing or wish to become pregnant," the suit immediately contradicts itself, admitting that pregnant people can request a waiver until after they give birth. Nevertheless, they moan that "[t]he guidance does not authorize exemptions for nursing women or women who wish to become pregnant" and points to a Jane Doe plaintiff who "is a [woman of child bearing potential] and would likely be injured by, and is unwilling to take, the vaccine due to a medical disorder." And no, they're not going to elaborate on that extremely vague yet conclusory statement — you'll just have to take Sidney Powell's word for it.

The whole thing is classic Kraken gibberish, with dozens of pages of seemingly authoritative studies begging to be debunked. And we're not going to go all Alex Berenson, but we would just note that the pre-Delta variant Cleveland Clinic observational study cited by Powell et al. as proof that previously infected people can't be reinfected was contradicted by a more recent study at the University of Pennsylvania demonstrating that antibody development is highly variable and wanes over time.

But more in our wheelhouse, we'd just note that the Indiana vaccine mandate case they cite as proof of the proposition that the vaccine was unproven was resolved in favor of the defendants, with the Supreme Court letting the university's vaccine mandate stand. And while Team Kraken is correct that the eviction moratorium was overturned, it's not clear what that has to do with military public health directives.

In summary and in conclusion, this is bullshit. The only real question is what mythical beast this new round of pointless lawsuits will be named after? We vote Ouroboros, after the worm which devours its own tail. For obvious reasons.

OPEN THREAD.

