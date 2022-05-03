Extraordinary breaking news in Politico just now, and it is that according to an early draft opinion from the Supreme Court in the case over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, the GOP's bought-and-paid-for partisan hack justices on the Supreme Court are going to go for it and fully overturn Roe v. Wade and also Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

The draft opinion posted at Politico right now was written by Samuel Alito, and as you'd expect coming from such an airheaded ideologue, it's pissy and contemptuous of the millions upon millions upon millions of American human beings whose bodily autonomy will immediately be revoked when the opinion comes down. This draft was reportedly written in February. The fact that somebody leaked it now — which is holy shit unprecedented — at least suggests to us that it may not have changed much since then.

“ Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division.”

Like we said, pissy and contemptuous. He uses the wingnut bullshit scare word "abortionists." He writes in the 98-page draft opinion that "[t]he inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions." He desperately tries to argue that Roe was just like Plessy v. Ferguson and Korematsu , AKA the most embarrassing and evil moments in the Court's history.

He pays lip service to trying to allay fears that this is just the fascist Court's first stab at the individual rights of people who aren't straight white Christian men, and that they're coming for contraception and marriage equality and so forth next:

“We emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Alito writes. “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”

Yeah right.

And this part reads to us like Alito assuring women they already have enough rights, so please go make him a sandwich:

“Women are not without electoral or political power,” he writes. “The percentage of women who register to vote and cast ballots is consistently higher than the percentage of men who do so.”

He can really go fuck himself.

According to Politico, Alito was joined by all of the illegitimate hacks put on the Court by Donald Trump, plus Clarence Thomas, when they took their first vote on the case after hearing oral arguments. In other words, all the people women want barking orders at them about what they are and are not allowed to do with their bodies. Their sources say those numbers haven't changed. Meanwhile, Politico says the three remaining liberal justices are writing dissents. Nobody knows where Chief Justice John Roberts is at this point.

We must of course say again that this ruling could change, but let's not pretend it's going to do some kind of 180 degree turn or anything. The political wisdom among some has been saying maybe the Court would simply chip away at Roe and render it unrecognizable, without actually technically overturning it. That's the "less bad" option here. If this ruling comes out pretty much as it reads here tonight, what will happen is that in 26 states, abortion will likely be banned either immediately or in short order, depending on whether they already have what's known as a "trigger" law that immediately bans abortion in the event of Roe 's demise. (If you hit that link, Guttmacher breaks down where each state is right now.)

So. This will be the new normal, and it will just be the beginning of a whole new fight. But holy shit, we do not ever want to hear again about how elections don't matter or both parties or the same or the filibuster is sacred or the Supreme Court must have NINE JUSTICES ONLY NINE LIKE JESUS SAID WHEN HE WROTE THE CONSTITUTION.

This horrible godawful thing is happening. It's not theoretical anymore.

And literally this morning the Washington Post reported that what anti-abortion conservatives want to do the second the GOP has total power is enact a nationwide six-week abortion ban. If you know anything about how pregnancies are timed, you know that "six weeks" is basically a total abortion ban, since it's counted from the pregnant person's last period.

More tomorrow.

Right now: Barricades are up around the Supreme Court building, just minutes after reports from Politico were leaked indicating SCOTUS has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.pic.twitter.com/LxR9rbs6TF — Cami Mondeaux (@Cami Mondeaux) 1651540259

