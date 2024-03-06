While they were busy Xacto-knifing the Constitution to dispose of a state’s right to self-execute insurrectionists off of ballots, the US Supreme Court issued another opinion: that Congress should give them an extra $19.4 million towards their own special Supreme Court Police force, aka $2.1 million more per judge, for even more protection than the 24/7 bodily kind they’ve already been getting from a staff of 400 US Marshals since June of 2022.

They are very special and supreme, of course. Assassinating judges, especially the Supreme Court ones, would be going full Colombia, and we never ever want to see it. Ever.

And, but also … that is a fuckton of money, especially when the judiciary’s request for extra security funding for the rest of the other 881 federal judges currently being threatened by Trumpist yokels amounts to an extra $39.5 million, or $44,835 each. Seems almost like a little bit of an eff yew to everybody else, even.

Since 2022 there have only been two arrests for threats to SCOTUS: a suicidal man from California, Nicholas Roske, who threatened to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh then had second thoughts and turned himself in, and a Florida man, Neal Brij Sidhwaney, who was arrested and charged with making a threatening phone call to John Roberts. Which is two too many! We would never begrudge anyone security from the mass of rabid loons stalking America’s streets and telephones.

But still, two. Compare that to the rising tsunami of threats and harassment against all the other federal judges: 224 threats in 2021, 300 in 2022, 457 in 2023. Or compare it to the threats to state judges and other civil servants since a certain rapist, insurrectionist fraud started howling UNFAIR DANGEROUS ACTIVIST RADICAL DEMOCRAT JOE BIDEN at them as the entirety of his daily workout routine.

Can we even try to count that pile? Judge Arthur Engoron (more than 200 single-spaced pages of threatening voicemails, bomb threat to his house, threats to his wife and daughter, stalked by Creepin’ Jimmy O’Keefe at his gym), Judge Juan Merchan (dozens of harassing phone calls, emails and death threats), poll workers (Reuters has documented more than 800 intimidating messages to election officials in 14 states), Fulton County DA Fani Willis (more than 150 threats in two months) …

It is not the Supreme Court the loonies are big mad at.

But still, the judges, in particular the conservative ones, have been in a continual fit of pique that the leftist radicals are the baddies out to get them. The minute Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion of Dobbs oopsie-whoops-how’d-that-happen?-leaked to Politico in May of 2022, the Court barred foot traffic into the building and erected a seven-foot security fence around the building that stayed up for two months, anticipating Jan. 6 but with whooping throngs of marauding angry feminists, who never showed.

Protestors did have the gall to free-speech on public streets at Roberts’s and Kavanaugh’s houses after the decision, though, which made them so livid the Martial of the Court wrote a Karen letter to then-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, demanding they be arrested:

Earlier this week, for example, 75 protesters loudly picketed at one Justice’s home in Maryland for 20-30 minutes in the evening, then proceeded to picket another Justice’s home for 30 minutes, where the crowd grew to 100, and finally returned to the first Justice’s home. This is exactly the kind of conduct that the Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit.

Actually it isn’t. Being able to say stuff on a public street is pretty much the most basic of the free-speechy kind of speech there is. It’s sure good enough free speech for Jimbob-the-anti-borshun-hollerer harassing anyone walking into Planned Parenthood to get a pap smear. But we’re no Constitution scholar!

Still, the Supreme Court immediately got $21 million for 42 extra deputy marshals for ongoing 24/7 protection, and Congress mandated justices’ families could get around-the-clock protection too. In 2023, they also got another $12.4 million in extra for security for themselves.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, in her concurrence of their YAY INSURRECTIONISTS opinion last week, implied that the real threat to the Union was coming not from the insurrectiony faction that gassed cops and smeared poop on the walls when their guy lost, but the volatile lefties, and keeping the insurrectionist on the ballot is the way to chill things out a bit:

“In my judgment, this is not the time to amplify disagreement with stridency. The Court has settled a politically charged issue in the volatile season of a Presidential election. Particularly in this circumstance, writings on the Court should turn the national temperature down, not up.”

Her words may say hoping for the down, but from the budget request, it sure sounds like they are more bullish on the up.

