Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pauly2coffees's avatar
Pauly2coffees
37m

No backsies for Ted? I’m sure Canadians are crying into their pillows at the loss.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Lumpy Tapioca's avatar
Lumpy Tapioca
30m

CNN's covering World War Trump like it's the fucking Super Bowl.

"We'll have a lot more for you, stay tuned!"

Roll Wolf Blitzer out on the set!!

Reply
Share
2 replies
78 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture