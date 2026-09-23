Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

Do you know potoroos? They are sniffing around in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/potoroo-how-are-you

And here is your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/cca70722-565f-453e-8a60-f301140c9a41?utm_source=share

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CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
4h

The new season of Bake-Off started last night. I'm currently baking a chocolate fudfe cake for our Bake-Off viewing snack (couldn't watch it last night as Cakes Jf was at college until late).

Got to get myself ready to apply again. Fukui would give me such a telling off if I gave up now.

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