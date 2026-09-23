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Who doesn’t go to the UN to threaten “annihilation”? (Washington Sun)

Fifteen thousand people — perhaps immigrants but who knows! — have been disappeared from ICE’s online database so their families and lawyers can’t find them. And oh, this too:

A federal judge ruled Monday that the Department of Homeland (sic) Security (DHS) has to stop arresting Leonardo Garcia Venegas, a U.S. citizen with a REAL ID who’s been arrested three times for not seeming like a U.S. citizen with a REAL ID. (h/t)

Plus they’re still shooting people again, some more. (The Fucking News)

Meanwhile, this Maryland sheriff has been terrorizing immigrants forever. (Bolts)

Everything about the Trump administration throwing 750,000 people off Obamacare for “fraud” (with maybe another 440,000 still to come) is shocking, but my favorite is the 200 Obamacare brokers who had been barred from the program by Biden for faking enrollments … and who were recertified by Trump last year so they could do it all over again. (Gift link New York Times)

This is just very good evidence of “fraud.”

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Susan Collins been a bad bad girl. (Pro Publica)

This is a fun “behind the music” of how Pro Publica found out about the oligarch who bought Don Jr. and his bride their private island wedding weekend! (Pro Publica)

I know Evan gave you the underlying NYT story on Monday, but you did go and look at the gold reliefs they put in the Kennedy Center in place of the art, right? (Lawyers Guns & Money)

LOL Bill Pulte tried to get “mortgage fraud” on (acting) Attorney General Todd Blanche too. (Talking Points Memo)

All the female Marines (or at least more than 9 in 10) are passing the harder “sex neutral” fitness tests, so Pete Hegseth is going to have to find a different reason to fire them :( (Daily Kos)

Throwing our trans friends under the bus isn’t going to win you any elections, and standing up for them isn’t going to lose you any. So try doing the right thing! (String in a Maze)

This unborn baby didn’t have a skull or a brain and the mother still had to leave Tennessee for an abortion. (WBIR)

The Chad Mamdani didn’t just make DoorDash settle $131.5 million on the workers they shortchanged — he also made them apologize. (DoorDash)

Ohhhh those Michigan Jewish Democrats for Mike Rogers do this every election going back to Mitt Romney? Ohhhhh. (Dropsite News) Byron Donalds all “Trump who?” lol :) (Gift link Miami Herald) Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas and maybe just a teeny bit Florida. (Kansas Reflector)

Who wants to read an interview with AOC on running for Senate or president? All of us? YAY! (Gift link New York Times)

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