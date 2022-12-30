An arrest has been made in the horrific murders of four University of Idaho students — and shockingly enough, it is not in fact the history professor that TikTok psychic Ashley Guillard has been accusing for weeks .

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by police in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, and held for extradition on suspicion of having killed Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in the early hours of November 13. Two other roommates actually slept through the attacks and called 911 the next morning, thinking one of the victims had merely passed out and wouldn't wake up.

What we know about Bryan Kohberger so far

Kohberger is a 28-year-old student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington (about 15 minutes from where the murders occurred), pursuing a PhD from the school's Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology.

Redditors discovered that he may have had an account on the site, which he used to ask those in the r/ex_cons subreddit to participate in some research he was doing while a student at DeSales University in Pennsylvania, where he received his graduate degree in the subject.



He wrote, allegedly:

My name is Bryan, and I am inviting you to participate in a research project that seeks to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime. In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience. In the event that your most recent offense was not one that led to a conviction, you may still participate. Additional surveys are included after the open-ended section as to best understand your unique traits. The study should take about 15-20 minutes to fully complete.Your identity and all answers provided are completely confidential, and the link to the survey is also an anonymous link. This research has been approved by the DeSales University IRB. Participants must be 18 years of age and older. If you opt to participate, you may terminate participation at any time and for any reason. If you have any questions about this research, you may contact the research team via email.

The survey itself included questions like "How did you leave the scene?"; "How did you travel to and enter the location that the crime occurred?"; and "After arriving, what steps did you take prior to locating the victim or target?"

While not evidence, they do seem to be questions that might be helpful were one planning to commit a murder or spate of murders.

Public records show that Kohberger is a registered libertarian.



It is not yet clear what the motivation for the attack was or how Kohberger is connected to the students, though it is very clear that history department chair Rebecca Scofield, who was not even in town the night of the murders, had nothing to do with it. TikTok psychic Guillard has yet to respond to the news and, in the last video she recorded, accused Scofield of contacting her ex-boyfriend in hopes of getting him to "betray" her in some capacity.

