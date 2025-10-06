Gif by Martini Glambassador!

Happy Monday, friends!

The administration’s war against its own citizens has continued raging hotly in Chicago, Illinois, following last week’s horror show of ICE agents storming an apartment building and mass-arresting everyone, including literal NAKED US CITIZEN CHILDREN and putting them in the back of moving vans. And now Hegseth is sending in 400 more National Guard members from Texas. Remember when Conservatives used to carry around pocket copies of the Constitution? Guess it was for spare toilet paper! Also on Saturday Border Patrol agents shot a woman who they claimed was armed and had boxed in their cars. (WBEZ)

What a nightmare!

SHAME THEM!

Why do Kristi Noem’s goons have a gun pointed at peaceful protestors in a free speech zone from a roof?

Speaking of Noem, grab a clothespin for your nose, because New York Magazine has some steamy dish about her and Corey Lewandowski’s canoodlings and power-grabbing within the regime. (New York Magazine archive link)

Meanwhile, a Trump-appointed federal judge temporary blocked National Guard deployment to Oregon. Then the regime responded to the court order by getting even more aggressive with protesters, and sending in the CALIFORNIA National Guard. The poopholes think they found a loophole! And then late Sunday night they were back to court, and the same judge said the CA Guard can’t be deployed there either. So maybe NOW they’re on their way out of Portland! What a weekend whirlwind! (OPB)

CURRENTLY CLEAN ON OPSEC?! Anthony Salisbury, a deputy to White House top policy adviser Stephen Miller, got caught texting over Signal in full view of the prying eyes of strangers, tapping to Pete Hegseth’s adviser Patrick Weaver that Pistol Pete wants Trump to let him send the Army’s 82nd Airborne — the elite infantry division that has been deployed to combat zones in both world wars, Vietnam and Afghanistan — to Portland. Oregon. USA. Womp womp! (Minnesota Star Tribune archive link)

That Pete Hegseth sure has a hard time keeping help! Friday he abruptly fired the navy chief of staff on Friday, who’d only just been appointed in January. (Guardian)

RFK Jr. has fired Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, leader of NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after she blew the whistle on internal clashes over vaccine research in the early months of the Trump administration. (CBS)

The Supreme Court’s new term is starting today, they’re going to take up Colorado’s law banning conversion therapy, Trump tariffs, and Louisiana’s redistricting, among other things. (UPI)

And the First Circuit of Appeals has ruled against Trump’s order blocking birthright citizenship, so guess at some point SCOTUS will deal with that too. (CBS / Ruling)

The Trump admin is trying to take away Wikipedia’s tax-exempt status. Facts really hurt their feelings! If you’re worried about Wikipedia going away, you can download the entire database in a series of Zip files. Why not, if you have some extra storage sitting around? (WSJ gift link / Wikipedia)

Charlie Kirk fans have been mighty quiet after two teenage girls, Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas, were stalked and then murdered by an incel / the nephew of the police chief because he claimed one of them laughed about the death of Charlie Kirk. Rest in peace, sweet baby angels. (NJ 101.5)

Ouch, damn leopards!: “A Far-Right Faction Took Power in Odessa. Then It Had to Govern. After hard-liners purged the civil workforce, they found it difficult to provide standard city services. Eventually, voters revolted.” It’s like that time Libertarians took over a town in New Hampshire and then couldn’t agree to not feed the bears! (Texas Monthly archive link)

Did you know the moon-headed guy from an old McDonald’s ad campaign (officially known as Mr. Mac Tonight), is a white supremacist symbol, maybe because it looks like he’s wearing a klan hood? And DHS used him in an ad? Your move, McDonald’s lawyers. (TPM)

David Taylor and Michelle Brannon, leaders of mutli-million-megachurch Kingdom of God Global Church, have been charged after 57 people were found trapped and enslaved in their Tampa mansion. And Taylor is accused of sextorting some of them too. Jesusy! (Miami Herald)

Happier clips!

Here is dear departed treasure of humanity, Dr. Jane Goodall, in an interview with Netflix from March 2025 that she understood would only be released after her death, about how she wants to put Trump, Elon Musk and other people she doesn’t like on a rocket to space. Scientists, they’re just like US!

Here are Govs. Tim Walz, Wes Moore, JB Pritzker and PA state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta calling some bullshit out.

Sweet Home Chicago.

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever and no ads. We’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button

Do you prefer Venmo? Here’s a button you will like.

A Venmo Way to Donate