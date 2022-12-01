Oh man it sucks for you when Evan writes tabs. He literally just shows you the tabs in his browser that he will pretend he is reading but will in actuality never read, angrily cursing Google Chrome every so often when it shuts down unexpectedly and he loses all his tabs, because he was going to read those someday, but not today.

Oh well.

Here's one about the growing religious/secular rift on the illiberal right. We know what's what it's about because that's the headline. [ Bulwark ]

And from the same publication, a whole entire fuck off to the ignorant white supremacist Republican tantrums that the military is too "woke," complete with receipts about how many decades they've been bitching about such things. [ Bulwark ]

Something about those shitheads Ivanka and Jared. [ Vanity Fair ]

Did you read this thing yet about why Democrats are losing Hispanic voters? [ The Atlantic ]

Hugh Freeze, the new head foooooooobaw coach at Auburn University, is garbage. Here is a good article explaining why. Full disclosure: We went to the Christian high school where he coached -- the Blind Side high school -- when he was there, before his gross tenure at Ole Miss, which was before his gross tenure at Liberty University. [ Jason Kirk's newsletter ]

Want to learn a fucking science? Here's a goddamn thing about when mammoths went extinct. [ ScienceNews ]

Should you buy a house right now? Here's a thing that says not right now, but maybe you should! Did you see one you liked? Maybe buy it! [ The Atlantic ]

Do you read Charlie Sykes's morning newsletter? It's something we like to read to tell us what's happening in the world, and it's way more interesting than fucking Politico Playbook's stories about "We saw Kevin McCarthy eating Vienna sausages out of a can in his underpants because we went into his bathroom without knocking." (We don't know if that is a real Playbook story, we probably just made it up.) Anyway, here is yesterday's, today's will be out when it comes out. [ The Bulwark ]

Watched The Abyss the other night. Had not seen it in eons. Not sure if we remembered that there was a theatrical version and a special, longer cut, or if we had seen the longer cut back in the 1990s. Regardless, this article is correct, the longer one is better. [ The Dissolve ]

Do you know about Boygenius, which is the supergroup consisting of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker? Well they recreated a very famous Nirvana photo shoot and now we're hoping this means new music coming. [ BrooklynVegan ]

Did we tell you to buy Illyanna Maisonet's Puerto Rican cookbook Diasporican? Read about it in NPR and then buy it. [ NPR ]

Your ultimate guide to mastering word gender in Arabic. Well, did you know before? [ Arabic Pod 101 ]

(TIP: If you are not already studying Arabic, that last one will probably be useless to you. We never said all these tabs would be useful for you, personally. )

OK that's enough tabs, no more tabs for you.

