You guys it is so late on Sunday night and I forgot to do tabs. Just watching home organizing shows for like four hours and it is 11: 15 p.m. my time, and do I have any tabs open, guess we're gonna find out. This tabs will take me 16 minutes total and you all won't be able to tell the difference between it and the artisanal tabs I dick around with for up to four or five hours sometimes, and honestly that's on me.



Haven't read it! Just opened a tab for later! People including Joe Biden are reportedly all UGH MERRICK GARLAND and other people point out HEY HE HIRED SOME LAWYERS JUST NOW OK. That is what I gather anyway, WHO CAN POSSIBLY KNOW. (Free link New York Times)

Another tab that I have not read but I have open because, did I mention, I forgot to do tabs today? You have to do a ton of shit to your house when you're selling it, like "box up half of everything you own" and then "box up half of what's left" and then "jesus still, really?" and then move everything out of rooms to paint the rooms and then move things into new rooms. It takes some time and then your husband says "Please don't start anymore projects, you have left a trail of projects in a circle around the house," and he points to the trail of projects you started and left around around the house, but then you finish all the projects while you also clean the kitchen and make a pretty good coconut chicken! (Chicken thighs, salted, brown the skin in olive oil; add carrot, onion, garlic, oregano, thyme, chicken broth, a can of coconut milk, some fish sauce, lemon zest, lemon juice. Simmer so long. Add a bunch of kale towards the end-ish, it's the best part.) Eric Boehlert says the media fucking up Hunter Biden's laptop, presumably he has some receipts, don't know, haven't read it! (Press Run)

Haven't watched this video, but have had it in a tab since one of you terrible ones put it in the comments!

I think I started to watch that show once, but those young ladies are not Anthony from "Hotel Impossible," and so I stopped.

Should Joe Biden cancel student loans? Only if he likes it when people come out and vote for Democrats, this poll presumably shows! (Business Insider)

Have they criminalized the voting process? The title of this Marc Eliason essay suggests they have! — Democracy Docket

Manafort and dirty dealings in Ukraine? Does ring some sort of bell! (Talking Points Memo)

I was going to read about some art. — Jerry Salz at New York mag

You believe this Ivermectin bullshit? Shakes head sagely, mmhmm mhhmmm. (Free link Washington Post)

Hello Earthlings.

Dr. Octagon - Earth People www.youtube.com

Drew Magary misses the days when villains were evil because being evil is fuckin cool. (Defector)

And I haven't even read this illustrated horror fairy tale by Sara Benincasa, that's how fuckin busy I was with the ... whatever it is I did today and will do on my day off tomorrow again some more. But before I do any of that, I will read the Benincasa. NO SPOILERS. — Medium

Twenty-eight minutes door to door? Damn, that's a wake up call. GOODBYE.

