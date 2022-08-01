How local reporters found the little pregnant girl's rape case when half the country, including the state attorney general, was saying it was a myth. Journalism fucking matters. (Washington Post gift link)

This West Virginia 12-year-old had words for the Lege that was about to consign any little girls who'd been abused to bearing babies. Well, it worked! To a very small point. — Guardian

It's not just Tina Peters: Lunatics in all the most conservative parts of Michigan seized and compromised voting machines looking for Trump's beloved fraud. Hella Reuters investigation longread.

Say, should Joe Biden fire Trump's IRS commissioner Charles Rettig? He should! — The American Prospect

Education Department has plans for how to cancel millions of student loan debts, should President Joe Biden decide it. (Politico)

Let's learn more about social housing! — The American Prospect

NYC Mayor Eric Adams's best buddy seems like a VERY BAD PASTOR. (The City)

The non-Chesa-Boudin son of Weather Underground members Bernadine Dohrn and Bill Ayers has a podcast, Mother Country Radicals, about the young radicals. I won't listen to it, because podcast, but the interview at Chicago Mag is pretty interesting!

An absolutely delightful interview with Ronny Cox, the actor from Deliverance and Robocop and 100 other things, DELIGHTFUL. — AV Club

From the comments: NAZI PUNKS FUCK OFF! An oral history! (GQ)

Here's your gaggy actors! I'm not reading it, it seems mean : ( — Looper

