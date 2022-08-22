Yes actually, the American people do want Merrick Garland to investigate the president, including raiding his trash palace when necessary, and charge him should it turn out he did all the crimes. (He did all the crimes.) (MSNBC)

Carl Paladino just kidding when he said we should execute Merrick Garland. Presumably the other two Republican candidates for Congress who said the same thing were just kidding too. — WNY News Now

New Orleans will not enforce Louisiana's abortion ban (NOLA)so the state is withholding water and sewer funds just in time for hurricane season (Jezebel) . Ain't we got fun.

The Real Inflation Reduction Acts. The IRA is great except for its name, which conceals super worthy goals behind a supposedly uncontroversial title. What Biden is actually doing on inflation is all these other things, which are good too. (Certain pals among you, can you attemptto read past the opening grafs critical of the IRA's name and general Democratic scaredycatness to see the appreciation for the policies on the other side?) (The American Prospect)

Hey, guess who likes the Inflation Reduction Act, it is America! — American Independent

Oh, Gavin Newsom is just money-cannoning $4.7 BILLION for kids' mental health? Looks like Gavin's taking the awesome blue state governor nuclear arms race of awesomeness! Better get cooking, Gretchen Whitmer! I haven't heard an awesome announcement from you in at least three days! — Newsom

CNN fired Brian Stelter, why do you suppose that was? Did you guess "capitulating to disinformation" like Froomkin guesses? (Froomkin is right.) — Dan Froomkin at Press Watch

A brief history of the singular they, in case you thought there was something new about this. — OED

A harrowing tale of ... cooking beets. Seriously, I was so stressed out by this you guys. — Tom Scocca at Indignity

Why yes I will give $25 to Mary Peltola, running for Congress in Alaska against Sarah Palin. I invite you bitches to match me, if you are able!

Or maybe you are a working family eligible for $30 a month off your internet instead, thank you Infrastructure bill! Or heck, maybe you are both. (White House gov)

Entitled beggars? That's a click from me. (Fresh Edit)

