AHOY says New Zealand, or whatever their lexicological quirk is, WE HAVE A FREEDOM CONVOY TOO. And they did it in two weeks, sparked by the kind of people who call for the kidnapping of MPs and journalists and executing the health minister for "murder," on infrastructure put together by Steve Bannon. (Newsroom)

Steve Bannon is hyping up the Q lunatics to attack, with podcasts like "Sex slaves at the border" supposedly about the Texas butterfly center. — Eleanor Clift at the Daily Beast

Some of the conspiracy theorists partying their asses off at the Ottawa convoy. (Guardian)And they're all having a blast. (Buzzfeed)

QAnon and the races for secretary of state. (I still think, based on no evidence whatsoever, that Steve Bannon is Q.) — Guardian

Finally, some lib wine moms are pushing back against all the school board insanity, and the rest of it. Thank you lib wine moms. — Free article (I think!) at Washington Post

Cathy Young is not, has never been, and will never be a Wonker. We disagree with nits here and there in this essay, as to COVID hawk- and dovishness. But she's not a fucking idiot about it, and she's not a fucking liar about it, and she points out exactly where Bari Weiss et al. are fuckin lying, or at least somehow forgettingto mention all the things, in The Problem With COVID Contrarianism. (Arc Digital)

What happens when private equity firms become your landlord? Is it a GOOD THING do you think??? — Pro Publica



If shale producers want to slow walk production to goose profits, I'm not mad about it. But yeah, "inflation." (The American Prospect)

The American Prospect gets fuckin dark, on Toy Story and the supply chain.

People who make more than $100,000 think the economy is terrible. Everyone else ... doesn't. Isn't that funny? (Insider)

Pollsters Celinda Lake and Mike Lux say HANG ON DEMOCRATS, END NOT (NECESSARILY) NIGH. — Mike Lux

Or as I call it when a salesman suggests it, "I DON'T WANT THAT FUCKIN THING IN MY HOUSE!"

In December, I converted my one-bedroom apartment in San Francisco into a “smart home.” I connected as many of my appliances and belongings as I could to the internet: an Amazon Echo, my lights, my coffee maker, my baby monitor, my kid’s toys, my vacuum, my TV, my toothbrush, a photo frame, a sex toy, and even my bed.





— Old Gizmodo

Allan Sherman, remember that fuckin guy. (The Bulwark)

How much does asbestos removal cost? — Bob Vila

What to do around low kitchen windows. — Home Decor Bliss

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Wonkette loves you and wants you to be happy. LOVE US BACK GODDAMMIT.

Want to just donate once?