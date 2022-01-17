Betty White would’ve turned 100 today. Go donate to a pet charity in her honor … or don’t, you heartless bastard. (LA Times)

President Joe Biden’s approval rating among Democrats is tanking, but once Liz Cheney is on the ticket that should help turn things around. (The New Republic)

Democrats think the Biden administration needs a reset, a reboot, a refresh, a rejigger, a … (New York Times)

The MAGA mob is dangerous but also very stupid. (Business Insider)



Comedian Chelsea Pope sends up the Senate’s most useless Democrat, Krysten Sinema. (Twitter)

The conservative Supreme Court is a mockery of a travesty of a sham. (Salon)



Nike will start firing unvaccinated employees who wouldn’t just do it. I know. I know. (Oregonian)

Wonderful piece about Black people returning to the South — a sort of reverse Great Migration. (Washington Post)

Slide show intended for training Portland, Oregon, police officers how to manage protests also celebrated violence against demonstrators. Mayor Ted Wheeler is really disappointed. (Portland Mercury)

People explain why working the service industry during a pandemic sucks. (Mother Jones)

How do you mentor new employees in any industry who aren’t in the same physical space as you? (The Atlantic)



Dave Chappelle is peddling what Jamilah Lemieux calls the big “Black ass lie. (Vanity Fair)



Read actor Jonathan Majors’ touching tribute to the late legend Sidney Poiter. (Hollywood Reporter)

Remembering the real Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today.

