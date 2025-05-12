Baby colossal squid! Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Stephen Miller says that the administration is “actively looking at” suspending habeas corpus “for immigrants.” And if they can snatch immigrants, they can grab anybody, forever. Go look at the video at the BlueSky link if you want to see Miller’s gross little remora mouthhole make those words. (NBC / BlueSky)

And every day, more ICE horrors, all over: a mom dragged away in Worcester, MA while ICE slams a 16-year-old’s face to the pavement, a dad arrested at a gas station and ICE agents leaving his minor child in the car. A diabetic grandma who made a wrong turn. With agents hiding their identity and with face gaiters like members of Blood Tribe or something, no body cameras. It doesn’t get any more un-American than this. At what point does the Supreme Court rethink the Godly powers they gave him? (Mother Jones / SF Gate / LA Times)

And, DHS Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs, Tricia McLaughlin, told CNN that arrests of members of Congress are coming, too, because a secret video that maybe the administration will release showing them body-slamming ICE agents. Uh huh.

ABC reports that Trump is poised to accept a “flying palace” super luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet from the royal family of Qatar, which is certainly not a bribe and most definitely not going to arrive bugged. (ABC)

Another Holy Executive Order! This proclamation decrees 20,000 more ICE officers, and money to pay immigrants to self-deport. We have self-deport money now? Wasn’t he supposed to be doing something about the groceries? (EO)

With ZERO ships bound to the West Coast from China, Trump says Scott Bessent and Jamieson Greer have negotiated a “total reset,” whatever that means. A do-over? The China tariffs were all a Pam and Bobby Ewing death/dream sequence? Stay tuned! (CNN / CBS)

Members of Kappa Alpha Theta, Tiffany Trump and Laura, Barbara and Jenna Bush Hager’s sorority, are fighting for pulled funding to be restored to National CASA/GAL, which helps children experiencing abuse or neglect navigate the court system, good for them. Can’t you just go ask your daddy, Tiffany? (WSJ gift link)

… not only that, but American apartheid’s one-drop rule went too far and was too inhumane for the Nazis! (ABA Journal)

Also according to the American one-drop rule, the new pope is Black, because he had two Black grandparents. (NYT)

Quakers are walking from the Flushing Meeting House in Queens, NY to the Capitol in DC to deliver a copy of the Flushing Remonstrance, in protest of the administration’s immigration policies. Bam, ya remonstrated! (AP)

Two bollix were convicted in Newcastle Crown Court for cutting down the Sycamore Gap tree and damaging Hadrian’s Wall. (Sky News)

Speaking of trees, the trees are speaking! Scientists have discovered that spruce trees in the Dolomites communicated with one other in the hours before a solar eclipse. (Space dot com)

You may be cool, but you’ll never be Obama singing “Sweet Home Chicago” with Mick Jagger, BB King and Buddy Guy cool. Good times, we had ‘em!

