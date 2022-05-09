Heather Cox Richardson on the radical history behind Mother’s Day. (Substack)

More (mostly white) dudes continue insisting that Republicans will regret overturning Roe, as if they haven’t spent the past year making it harder for us to vote them out of office. It’s like there’s a connection somehow. (The Daily Beast)

Conservative politicians and commentators are lying to you if they claim the Alito Court won’t go after marriage equality because it’s popular. Roe is popular! (Slate)

The Supreme Court leak investigation is a sham of a mockery of a travesty of a sham. (Also Slate)

Remember the far less extensive Brett Kavanaugh investigation? (Twitter)

Oliver Willis on ways Democrats could effectively attack conservatives. (Substack)

Susan Glaser on the choices open to President Joe Biden against a GOP even worse than the one Barack Obama faced. (The New Yorker)

Your humble narrater was quoted in this Seattle Timesarticle about how much Alaska Airlines sucks. (Seattle Times)

Elie Mystal offers some intriguing post-Roe legal options. (The Nation)

The almost 80-year-old Democratic president is struggling with young voters. I guess I’ll never understand politics. (Vox)

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s in trouble. More importantly, New York state is in trouble because a Republican could possibly beat her. (New York Magazine)

Oh, good, no one bought Megs McCabe’s book. (Mediaite)

How can Shell hope to survive with just $9.1 billion in profits. There’s no way they afford to keep gas prices low. (New York Times)

I respectfully disagree with the sentiments in this sentence: "There’s no right or wrong way to make iced tea, and the extra-sweet bottled versions have their place.” However, this article still offers dome solid recipes. (Bon Appetit)

I don’t blame you if you’re interested in something stronger than iced tea. This is truly the time for day drinking.

