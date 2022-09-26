Holy damn Brett Favre going to jaaaaaaaiiiiillllll. (ESPN) Oh, and former Gov. Phil Bryant, "these are the texts that exculpate me, Court, I request that no others be made available to the press" does not particularlyprove your innocence. (Mississippi Today)

This one hurts: The child abuse investigator, a trans man, who thought he could (somewhat) help the families of trans kids being investigated in Texas. It hurts a lot. (Gift link Washington Post)

Abortion providers suing Ohio detail the "trail of misery" of the children, women with ectopic pregnancies, and others are facing in the wake of Ohio's ban. — Vice

DOJ charged "pro-life" activist Mark Houck with assault for shoving a senior citizen clinic escort to the ground (DOJ) and Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano is OUTRAGED by BIDEN POLICE STATE.

A brief overview of the territorial Arizona abortion law that just went into effect. It's ... surprising! (Heather Cox Richardson)

Arizona poll-takers on Kyrsten Sinema: LOL go fuck yourself! (Slate)



Here's an interesting story about a January 6 defendant who was also hoarding classified documents, and how that kind of prosecution usually plays out. Of note: Dude had grenades in his RV, where did the conventional wisdom come from that all the January 6 rioters were "unarmed"? Oh, right, from liars. — Marcy at Emptywheel

DHS Oversight staff letter begging Joe Biden to fire the Inspector General, Joseph Cuffari, for being a shambling shitpile of unintegrity. (POGO)

Just a "nonprofit" hospital chain dunning people who lost their babies, people who by law were eligible for free care, which the hospital not only declined to tell them, but sent debt collectors after them. Bonus cameo: The chain, Providence, paid McKinsey $45 million to come up with the plan "harass people who don't owe you money." — Gift link New York Times

Psssst, you ladies need to cover your bosoms. Here you go. (JOHN FETTERMAN)

