Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
4h

Your squirrelly hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/blowballs-on-the-menu

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/0ffffb79-6010-4107-896e-d3fe0a2a71e8?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

If President Pedo isn’t turning his whole base gay after insisting on playing YMCA as his standard walk-on anthem all the damn time, I doubt Wisconsin needs to worry much about any music having an impact on their children’s sexual leanings.

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