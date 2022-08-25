What time do you suppose Evan or Liz will mosey in to sexplain the Barr Memo real quick? (CNN)



Student loan forgiveness FACT SHEET, with examples! (White House)

WE PAID OUR TUITION OURSELVES, screamed no UC Berkeley grad from the 1960s back, when the biggest expense they were bitching about was $100 for books. They knew they had it good, and they don't pretend otherwise. The history of UC tuition since 1868. (GUESS WHAT UNTIL 1970 IT WAS FREE.) — Daily Californian

Student loan debt in four charts, from NBC News.

If Data for Progress's polling is right, everybody in the entire world (minus five Wonkette commenters, we love you guys) loves forgiving student loan debt!

LOL these guys are hilarious.

“If you take out a loan, you pay it back. Period.” — House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1661360587

Oklahoma teacher suspended for telling her students where they could access books ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (Gothamist)

God bless the teens organizing to teach their fellow teens sex ed, because of how it has been outlawed in all the stupid states. — Gift link Washington Post

And here are some of them: Teens for Reproductive Rights, you're doing great sweeties!

Bad news: Judge DQs Biden admin order that would tyrannically force hospitals to provide abortions in a medical emergency. (Texas Tribune)

What's the best way to spend what's left of the COVID-19 funding? I don't know Vox, you tell me!

Let's meet this lunatic, General Don Bolduc, running for US Senate in New Hampshire! (Bulwark)



www.flickr.com

It IS weird how all Trump's old lawyers are washing their hair this week, Liz at ATL!

Hadn't seen the uproar over Vogue's Annie Leibovitz photos of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, but yeesh they are right (and if you click through to the Vice President Kamala Harris portraits, not by Leibovitz, it's even worse, like IT IS VOGUE, THEY OWN A STEAMER). And Simone Biles? How do you make that young woman look flat and sad? Good lord. (Daily Beast)

"I'm not a racist BUT!" — these very strange people. (Defector)Uh yeah yup. (Twitter)Even the New York Post is like dude, the fuck. (NYP)

This fired firefighter did not heed the rules for commenting radicals about ideating on or wishing death or pain on others, but beyond the "good, he's dead" shtick, he's got some points! — Insider

Pssst wanna see some 113 million year old dinosaur tracks? Well then thank climate change for this drought! — ABC News



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Hey, do you have some windfall coming your way? You know what to do! KEEP WONKETTE LIVING FOREVER! : D

Want to just donate once?