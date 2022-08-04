Oh, did you think you had a bad pregnancy? Read Annie Lowrey and weep. (The Atlantic)

Kansans to Alito: Fuck You! Now that is a headline I will click, The American Prospect!

That li'l Kansas ALLEGED domestic abuser and I believe ADMITTED blackmail-and-revenge-porner (?) "Democrat" lost his primary Tuesday, somehow managing to keep 13 percent of the votes, WTF. (Kansas City Star)Reminder: background. (Incomplete, since he's been accused of domestic violence a couple times since.) (The Intercept)



BotSentinel looked into whether the social media attacks on Amber Heard were organic or not and you won't believe what they found! — Report

Alex Jones is still going, by the way. Liz tweeted the trial for SIX HOURS yestertoday.

“Alex Jones is back in court after getting reamed out by Judge Maya Guerra Gamble yesterday for lying under oath about his finances and his failure to comply with discovery. https: //t.co/25MtEY4huO” — Liz Dye (@Liz Dye) 1659535474

MUSIC BREAK!

Nerd does polling. (TAP)

Do not read this story, from the comments, about the West Virginia teacher's torture chamber for nonverbal students. But the point: I told retired ABSOLUTELY TOP TEACHER (and union rep) in the LAUSD Commie Mom — LA Times link and second LA Times linkfor Commie Mom, THE GREATEST : ) — about it and asked her for her thoughts on video cameras in the classroom (mostly now being proposed by lunatics who want to sniff out CRITICAL RACE THEORY and GAY), and she said absolutely yes, video cameras in the classroom, and she's a big ol civil libertarian but also "transparency." What do you think? (WV Metro News)

Virginia politicians are literally suing books. — Techdirt

The optimist's guide to the climate crisis. Thank you Dame!

22 stories about food system solutions. (Civil Eats)

