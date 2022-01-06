This is very very long and very very very good, and I wouldn't know where to start with blockquotes. The tragedy of 1/6 is that it's just beginning. (Daily Beast)

A little nitpick, which Jon Chait of course well knows: Republicans being willing to take an election by force and threat goes back to at least 2000 and Miami-Dade. But a good recitation of the last year and their absolute cowardice, regardless.

In February, McConnell and most Republicans in office, while maintaining that Trump was morally culpable, voted against impeachment on the narrow grounds that it was improper to convict a president who had already left office. Instead, they proposed a different mechanism to hold Trump accountable. “We need a 9/11 Commission to find out what happened,” Lindsey Graham announced on Fox News. Within a few months, Republican support for such a commission had melted away. Two weeks after voting against impeachment, McConnell assured Fox News that if Trump were to win the 2024 nomination, he would “absolutely” support him. The notion that Trump had morally disqualified himself fell by the wayside. In April, Senate Republicans, concerned that Trump might hold their previous statements against them, presented the former president with a “Champion of Freedom” trophy, which they had created especially for the occasion. Trump’s attempt to violently seize power had progressed from impeachable to worthy of investigation to deserving of honor.



— New York mag

The Wonkette liveblog a year ago today. Note all the missing tweets from Trump inciting his nazis to hang his vice president; they're not there because he's not there anymore, and yet they all still fear and love him.

Why Republicans really believe that losing an election means it was rigged: The way our Senate and Electoral College have been handing them outsized power forever. — Osita Nwanevu in New York Times

January 6 as a Christian supremacist insurrection. (Religion Dispatches)

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards just pardoned Homer Plessy for his 1892 crime of "was Black on train." Now. In the year of our lord 2022. — AP

People: Still the fucking worst, Korean American lady says "dumpling" edition. (KSDK)

Let's brush up on Rucho v. Common Cause ! — Wikipedia

Relevant!

Watch this extraordinary denunciation of the modern Republican Party by Reagan's former solicitor general Charles Fried. He was born in Prague in 1935 and says today he hears "the same tunes -- and it scares me."pic.twitter.com/fqxbanVt4D — Christiane Amanpour (@Christiane Amanpour) 1638998893

Shut up you guys, Susan Collins is going to fix "elections"! (19th News)

Boy a lot of people hate Don't Look Up , well I didn't and Dr. Grist (what IS his name these days?) didn't, so there. Also I just learned that that's who Timothee Chalamet is. (No, not Dr. Grist.) — Canary Media

Are the New Brunswick people we discussed yesterday with the terrifying neurological disorders eating their dead?

In the 1960s, when American researcher Carleton Gajdusek went chasing reports of a fatal neurological illness among Papua New Guinea’s Fore people, he found a disease very much like CJD, called Kuru. It turned out to be transmitted by funerary cannibalism: rites of mourning that involve consuming the dead.



Presumably, the answer is yes. — Walrus

What are you, white borscht? Are you people? Should I eat you? I should. (Curious Cuisiniere)

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Want to just donate once?