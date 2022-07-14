Yes, a nine-year-old Ohio girl was raped and is now pregnant. She’s now 10 and had to cross state lines for an abortion. It’s a horrific situation that the Supreme Court and forced-birth Republicans have only made worse. (Columbus Dispatch)



Republicans originally dismissed this waking nightmare as “fake news.” This includes Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, who told Fox News he “didn’t buy it.” (City Beat)

The actor Sophia Bush shares the personal impact abortion has had on her life. (Glamour)

Young queer Americans have reason to worry about the GOP’s anti-LGBTQ agenda. (The Nation)

There’s no real spinning the severe impact of rising inflation. But hey, gas prices are slightly lower. (The Economist)

Japanese researchers have created snake-shaped robots that can kill you in creative ways when they go rogue. (Twitter)

“Japanese researchers have developed a snake-shaped robots which can enter narrow spaces and can be helpful in aiding rescue missions” — Reuters (@Reuters) 1657740600

President Joe Biden tried to reassure Israel that a potential nuclear deal with Iran is in everyone’s best interests. (New York Times)

Meet the lonely Democrat who thinks his party can win in 2022. Seriously, that’s the headline. It’s unclear if he’s the only one who’s upbeat about Democratic prospects or if he’s just a lonely guyin general. (Washington Post)

Some asshole showed up outside Rep. Pramila Jayapal's Seattle house with a handgun. He shouted: “Go back to India, I’m going to kill you.” (Seattle Times)

Joe Manchin killed Build Back Better, but if the mood strikes him, he might offer us some egg noodles and ketchup as consolation. (The Atlantic)

Judge rules a woman’s lawsuit can move forward against Subway for its “100 percent tuna claim.” It’s 100 percent nasty but it ain’t 100 percent tuna. (NPR)

This writer tried 21 different flavors of Mountain Dew. Her urine should return to a normal color sometime next year. (Everywhereist)

Yes, I’m really into this whole Funny Girldrama. Robyn and I will discuss it more on Sunday and you can’t stop us. (Vox)

Seriously, the story behind the making of the Funny Girl revival is better than the Funny Girlrevival. (The Daily Beast)

I had a Painkiller last weekend, but I don’t believe it had Pusser’s rum. I guess I’m a rebel.

