The rent is too damn high, according to a recent study. (Fatherly)



“Despite minor relief in one-bedroom prices nationally, the rental market remains red-hot for both apartments and houses,” they concluded. And rental prices for homes went up to an all-time high at an average increase of 7.8 percent. Adding, “Of the markets in our analysis, 97.7 percent recorded price increases for one-bedrooms and all markets saw increases for two-bedrooms.”

Employees are returning to the office just to sit on Zoom calls. This is not satire. (Bloomberg)

Madiba K. Dennie offers some solutions on our current crisis of confidence with the Supreme Court. (The Editorial Board)

Black women lawyers discuss the Ketanji Brown Jackson moment. (The Nation)



Gonna savor this some more. (Twitter)

Chris Smalls, fired from Amazon almost two years ago to the day, just popped champagne outside the NLRB offices where he and his peers won one of the greatest labor victories in a generation. “To the first Amazon union in history,” he said.pic.twitter.com/ZHNcjFC5N1 — Jodi Kantor (@Jodi Kantor) 1648831550

Author Margaret Atwood puts the smack down on your silly human emotions. (The Atlantic)

College athletes are starting to make bank. (New York Times)

Why your night light is killing you. Embrace the darkness and live forever. (NPR)

Gun violence and the pandemic didn’t mix, especially for people of color. (Time)

Covid is over! Or at least the federal funding for testing and vaccination clinics. Same diff. (Chicago Tribune)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention could do a better job communicating with the public. (Washington Post)

Great interview with the legendary Harvey Fierstein (The Daily Beast)



My Alice in Wonderland-themed show has opened at Seattle’s Cafe Nordo! King 5 Evening checked out a performance last week. (King 5)

Jesica Avellone, Bo Mellinger, Justine Davis Denson in Cafe Nordo’s “Down the Rabbit Hole youtu.be

