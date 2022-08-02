The Arizona primary elections are today. Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem, who the New York Times shamelessly describes as a “full-throated MAGA warrior,” has already declared that he won’t concede if he loses. Apparently, his loss is all the proof he needs that the race was rigged. (New York Times)

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, whose bloody fingerprints were all over 9/11, was killed in a US operation Tuesday. (Washington Post)

Not every white Christian is down with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s white Christian nationalism. (The Nation)



Allison Hantschel on why journalists shouldn’t trust or enable copaganda. (Dame)

The Trump tax cuts were passed on a party line basis through reconciliation but we’re seemingly stuck with them, thanks primarily to Kyrsten Sinema. (American Prospect)

Is the Senate’s most useless Democrat just waiting to tank Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer’s reconciliation deal? Comedian Chelsea Pope remains the best version of Kyrsten Sinema. (Twitter)

Should Democrats bother appearing on Fox News, even when they’re serving the knowledge like Secretary Mayor Pete? (The Daily Beast)

Oil companies in swimming in money from the profits on their high-priced oil. It’s probably all fair. (Mother Jones)

Fear, hate, and grievance define the current Republican Party. All they need now is red lightsabers. (The Atlantic)

I appreciate someone standing up for disco and house music. (Vox)

Republicans haven’t given up on Dr. Mehmet Oz. They're just hoping they can win back the majority without him. Fortunately, they have winners like Herschel Walker and J.D. Vance. (Politico)

I’m not one for the John Roberts pity party but this is nonetheless an interesting read. (Slate)

Oh, how I love a good French 75, one of the best summer cocktails. (Salon)

Ashley Nicole Black ("A Black Lady Sketch Show”) tells the drunk (yet informative) history behind how Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. convinced the late Nichelle Nichols to keep boldly going.

