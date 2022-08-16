Republicans suddenly care about civil liberties — not yours or anything but theirs. (The Daily Beast)



Republicans will invade Milwaukee for their Nazi convention in 2024. (The Nation)

Oh, and Republicans actively promote violent extremism. (Substack)

The Inflation Reduction Act will also aid Black farmers, no matter how much Republicans complain. (Mother Jones)

It’s pretty much curtains for Liz Cheney. I won’t miss her but I’m never happy when Donald Trump wins. (The Atlantic)

Noted crackpot Peter Navarro claims Cheney will try to steal her election like a common Trump. It’s like defamation isn’t a thing anymore. (Twitter)

“Peter Navarro claims that he has “circumstantial evidence” that Liz Cheney is going to try and steal her election tomorrow with fraudulent absentee ballots.” — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦) 1660579808

Clarence Thomas is scum but it’s a mistake to suggest he’s “holding back his own people.” He is not someone who shares any kinship with the marginalized and is offended if you suggest otherwise. It’s like the Roy Cohn monologue from Angels in America about clout.

ROY COHN: Your problem, Henry, is that you are hung up on words, on labels, that you believe they mean what they seem to mean. AIDS. Homosexual. Gay. Lesbian. You think these are names that tell you who someone sleeps with, but they don't tell you that. No. Like all labels they tell you one thing and one thing only: where does an individual so identified fit in the food chain, in the pecking order? Not ideology, or sexual taste, but something much simpler: clout. Not who I fuck or who fucks me, but who will pick up the phone when I call, who owes me favors. This is what a label refers to. Now to someone who does not understand this, homosexual is what I am because I have sex with men. But really this is wrong. Homosexuals are not men who sleep with other men. Homosexuals are men who in fifteen years of trying cannot get a pissant antidiscrimination bill through the City Council. Homosexuals are men who know nobody and who nobody knows. Who have zero clout. Does this sound like me, Henry?

Thomas doesn’t believe Breonna Taylor or George Floyd sound anythinglike him. (Esquire)

Henry Kissinger is still alive. Now, that asshole has clout. (Wall Street Journal)

Employers are leaning on kids to work some extra shifts. (NHPR)

I don’t think the popularity of dystopian workplace series like “Severance" somehow proves viewers are eager to return to the workplace. That’s some weird-ass take. (New Yorker)

Arizona clemency board refuses to reduce the sentence of a Phoenix man serving 16 years for selling an ounce of weed. Meanwhile, Republicans and Fox News will whine some more today about how Donald Trump got a raw deal. (Phoenix New Times)

Climate change is set to make flying even crappier than it already is. (Politico)

The UK’s heat wave has resulted in mass crop failures. (The Guardian)

Family money keeps the wealth gap moving. (NPR)

Yes, you can get a great Chicago Italian Beef sandwich in Seattle. (Seattle Times)

Here’s a bonus Wonkette chat for you! I interview award-winning theatre maker David Glass and Seattle theatrical sensation Kate Kraay ( Down the Rabbit Hole ). We discuss theatre and socialism and socialist theatre! Later this week, I’ll drop some more bonus content, an interview with author and activist Judy Gumbo! Stay tuned

