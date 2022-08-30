I now have a third grader. I’m definitely wearing my trousers rolled. Temperatures in Portland are expected to hit the 90s for the first day back. (Oregonian)

Donald Trump’s Truth Social might go the way of Trump University and Trump Steaks. (Salon)

This 2014 article about the myth of working your way through college is especially relevant now. (The Atlantic)



Adam Conover explains why student loans are so fucked up. It’s a relatively recent development. (YouTube)

www.youtube.com

Another one from back in the day that details Ronald Reagan’s contempt for higher education (Also Salon)

Elisabeth Spiers jumped on the grenade for us and reviewed Jared Kushner’s goofy book, which she describes as "a portrait of a man whose moral compass has been demagnetized." (Washington Post)

The memoir ... purports to give readers an inside view of what it was like to be a senior White House adviser with unusual access to the president. Kushner, of course, conveniently elides the fact that this unusual access was primarily the inevitable result of his marriage to the president’s daughter. In describing his work for the nation — the many roles he accumulated and then abandoned — he pretends to be imbued with a special understanding of Beltway jargon, where the purview of a particular bureaucrat is referred to as a “file.” In Kushner’s telling, everyone wants to keep giving him more files because, like his father-in-law, he is the only person who can swoop in and fix a problem. (My 7-year-old son, a big Marvel fan, recently asked me what a hypothetical worst superhero would look like, and I now have an answer.)

How a secretive billionaire helped fund Project CADMUS … er the Federalist Society. (ProPublica)

California is banning gas-powered cars. Hooray! (Mother Jones)

Unfortunately, the press coverage of wannabe despot Ron DeSantis demonstrates how very little the media learned from Trump. (Press Watchers)

Latinos for Trump leader Bianca Gracia believes Trump has “offended the Lord.” The Devil is probably disgusted, as well. (Newsweek)

My former colleague Eva Sandoval offers some culinary travel options. (Conde Nast Traveler)

Please let Val Demings beats the stuffings out of forced-birth extremist Marco Rubio. (The Nation)

I think we all want to believe "Weird Al” Yankovich and Madonna fucked around in the 1980s, and that’s why this Daniel Radcliffe biopic trailer looks awesome. Also, Daniel Radcliffe is playing “Weird Al.”

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Official Trailer (2022) Daniel Radcliffe, Quinta Brunson www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.



Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?