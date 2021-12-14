Black women are more likely than white women to develop uterine fibroids, and this might make some white women feel guilty and overly criticized. (New York Times)

President Senate Majority Leader Emperor Joe Manchin said a significant amount of work is necessary before he’ll support Presidential Intern Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill. (CNN)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorses former DNC Chair Tom Perez’s campaign for governor of Maryland. (Washington Post)

Current DNC Chair Jaime Harrison dragged Peggy Noonan for filth after her latest racist attack on Vice President Kamala Harris. (Twitter)

And now back to the program… Peggy Noonan and the unrelenting hit job that she & the GOP right wing are trying to put on VP @KamalaHarris . And before I hear the M. Obama quotes… had y’all properly checked this in the 80s I wouldn’t have to in ‘21.. so don’t want to it.https: //twitter.com/harrisonjaime/status/1469529074527789059 … — Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair (@Jaime Harrison, DNC Chair) 1639237285

John Pavlovitz has some tough love for white people who resent being called racist because they vote for racists. (JohnPavlovitz.com)

Amanda Marcotte on the fight for reproductive freedom in a post-Roe world. (Salon)

Chicago is set to offer social worker Anjanette Young a $2.9 million settlement after she was forced to stand naked and handcuffed in her own apartment during a botched police raid. Not even actual suspects should be treated this way. (The Daily Beast)

Former police officer and current murderer Derek Chauvin is expected to plead guilty to violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he murdered him. Let’s hope the feds drop some more time on his ass. (AP)

Molly Crapabble somehow made me root for New York City cab drivers. (The Nation)

Fog City News in San Francisco’s Financial District will close permanently on New Year’s Eve. It opened 22 years ago when its business model was already on shaky ground.

Where most newsstands have a couple dozen magazines, Fog City News, at 445 Market St., offers customers more than 1,200 titles. It has more than 1,000 greeting cards on display — at least 100 of which contain a swear word, I'm told. Zero of its products are available for purchase online, harkening back to the good old days when one had to — dare we say — set foot inside a brick-and-mortar store for reading materials.

I’m middle-aged and nostalgic, so I’ll miss Fog City News. (SF Gate)

Portland Oregon City Council might consider a foie gras ban next year. Damn hippies have gone too far. I love my overpriced tortured duck. (Eater Portland)

I give Elizabeth Olsen props for her astounding performance in WandaVision. (The AVClub)

It’s time for gingerbread!

