The Department of Justice is suing Texas over the state’s hella racist redistricting maps. (Washington Post)

Donald Trump’s second coup attempt is well underway and shaping up nicely. This is not good news. (The Atlantic)

So-called “pro-Trump” counties reportedly have a higher death rate from COVID-19 than counties that voted for President Joe Biden. This is appalling. (NPR)

Health care analyst Charles Gaba explains why Florida’s COVID-19 death rate is likely far worse than what NPR describes. (ACASignups.Net)

Former House Rep. Max Rose from New York is preparing for a rematch against Republican incumbent Nicole Malliotakis, who defeated him last year. (CNN)

Politico breaks the latest Vice President Kamala Harris scandal. (Twitter)

This shit will rot your brain. I am begging you to unsubscribe from all the Politico newsletters, because I care about you.pic.twitter.com/E7rTVERCkx — Jamison Foser (@Jamison Foser) 1638832120

Not sleeping regularly will ruin your health. I’m going to miss all my lawyer friends. (New York Times)

Will we live to see a Puerto Rican actress play the Puerto Rican Maria in West Side Story? (The Daily Beast)

Do we need a 24-hour economy, especially when it might jeopardize lives? Unfortunately, many Americans in the Amazon era would say yes. (The Nation)

Small business are bearing the brunt of inflation. Many are choosing to absorb costs rather than pass them on to their customers. (L.A. Times)

Lockdown drills aren’t as effective at saving lives during school shootings as preventing school shootings in general. (Mother Jones)

Portland’s best doughnuts rightly include my neighborhood favorite, Angel Donuts, which I’ve frequented for years now, even when I still lived in Seattle. (Eater)

Owen Gleiberman's list of 2021’s 10 best movies includes my son’s favorite, Cruella, as well as Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which arguably isn’t even a movie at all. I mean, there’s technically physical movement on the screen. (Variety)

A holiday classicturns 40. (Akron Beacon Journal)

It’s egg nog season. I’ll probably post some more favorite recipes, but here’s Alton Brown for a start.

