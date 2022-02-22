It’s 2.22.22! “Twosday” is literally on a Tuesday. Two Face would have his pick of “two-related” crime options. (Times Bulletin)

Well before anyone heard the phrase “critical race theory,” conservatives have attempted to whitewash American history and outright erase Black history. (The Nation)

A Donald Trump-nominated judge most likely neutralized the voting rights act. (VOX)

“Alarming” Democratic internal polling reveals a majority if white and Hispanic voters believe Democrats have gone too far with their COVID-19 response. (SF Gate)

Senator Kyrsten Sinema is useless and Arizonians have noticed. (Arizona Central)

John Sullivan was Donald Trump’s ambassador to Russia. President Joe Biden kept him on. He had his reasons. (Politico)

Happy Pisces season from Chelsea Pope! (Twitter)

Happy Pisces Season! pic.twitter.com/vcKcuZ324g — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1645299466

(Washington Post)CNN’s on-air fluffing of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was both embarrassing and coordinated. (The Daily Beast)

Americans are becoming more divided as racists flee diversity and liberals move to areas where there’s a lower chance of dying from COVId-19. (NPR)

Women are less than corrupt than men, arguably because of limited opportunity. People in general just suck. (Economist)

The Baltimore Sunhas apologized for its past history of garbage racist stories. (Baltimore Sun)

Portland, Oregon Mayor Ted Wheeler has some predictably lousy plans for addressing the homeless crisis that will please no one. (Oregonian)

Here’s hoping the Queen makes a swift recovery from Charles-inflicted COVID. (Reuters)

King County, Washington, has repealed its decades-long mandatory bicycle helmet law. I’m reminded of the Jerry Seinfeld routineabout helmet laws. (Seattle Times)

SEINFELD: Now why did we invent the helmet? Well, because we were participating in many activities that were cracking our heads. We looked at the situation. We chose not to avoid these activities, but to just make little plastic hats so that we can continue our head-cracking lifestyles.



The only thing dumber than the helmet is the helmet law, the point of which is to protect a brain that is functioning so poorly, it's not even trying to stop the cracking of the head that it's in.

No, you absolutely shouldn’t add oil to your pasta water. What’s wrong with you? (Salon)

Anders Erickson has some Hurricane recipes that you can master in time for Fat Tuesday.

