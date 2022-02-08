Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett is scary AF. (The New Yorker)

The Obamas might leave Spotify but this does not appear related to Joe Rogan. (Independent)

Norman Mailer wasn’t cancelled. His work just aged badly. This happens. Nothing lasts forever, as my apartment super observed about the Spice Girls in 1999. (Nation)

Republicans might’ve tricked old people in Florida into switching their party affiliation. I thought Fox News already did this. (The Daily Beast)

Democrats are doing better than expected in the redistricing wars. That’s not an accident. (Twitter)

Lots of chatter about how redistricting is going better for Democrats than anyone thought it would. It is. But very little understanding of why this is happening, and how @EricHolder's strategy got us here. A — Kelly Burton (@Kelly Burton) 1643985031



Virginia Military Institute’s honor system was expelling Black students at a disproportionate rate. That doesn’t seem honorable. (Washington Post)

So there’s really going to be a “Queen Camila.” (New York Times)



Oregon is blazing the path in legalized psychedelic therapy. Yes, this is our weekly “Oregon, Wow!” tab. (Economist)

An Oregon woman was tricked into thinking she was training as a DEO agent for a year. I guess we have two “Oregon, Wow!” tabs this week. (Insider)

Major corporations claimed they would join the fight against voter suppression and abortion bans but in reality that was mostly just short-lived PR. It’s almost like you can't trust corporations. (LA Times)

Criminals Minds Is coming back for a 16th season. It’s not really a reboot, though. They just took a year off. That’s better than most British TV. (Screen Rant)

In case you were curious, I’m standing by my fabulous editor and her colleagues at the AV Club. (Gawker)

My farewell tour begins with a review of the Reginald Hudlin docuseries Phat Tuesdays and the new Apple TV+ thriller Severance.

I’ve been really into the Suffering Bastard lately. I usually make mine without an additional sweetener.

