The Biden administration is receiving poor marks on the pandemic and not just from Republicans. (The Nation)



At-home COVID-19 tests aren’t very accessible to the blind. (New York Times)

Former part-time White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham sang like a canary at a karaoke bar to the January 6 committee. (Salon)

More than 1,700 people who served in Congress owned people at some point. Reminding people of this historyisn’t teaching kids to hate their country. (Washington Post)

The link between race and political power in early America echoes in complicated ways, from the racial inequities that persist to this day to the polarizing fights over voting rights and the way history is taught in schools. https: //wapo.st/3HRwPbB pic.twitter.com/fjYbevJ6al — The Washington Post (@The Washington Post) 1641835805

Andrea Guzman on the frustrating “white passing” conversation. (Mother Jones)

Hey, were those Arizona “audit” cyber ninjas actually a bunch of crooks? Could be! (The Daily Beast)

The press is complaining that Biden isn’t giving enough press conferences where reporters can ask him dumb, pointless questions. (Slate)

Kate Middleton — or the Duchess of Cambridge as she’s known at home — turned 40 on Sunday. She’ll be queen but, you now, not theQueen some day. (Telegraph)

Jessica Johnson confronts the myth of the so-called “perfect magazine,” The New Yorker. (Substack)

The “mean old daddy” from Joni Mitchell’s classic “Carey” swears he’s not an asshole. (New Statesman)

Arby’s new chicken sandwich is so spicy it comes with a free milkshake and a stomach pump. I’m kidding about the last part, but it could come in handy. (CNN)

My review of the ABC limited series "Women of the Movement.” (AV Club)

And just in case you’re not sick of me, I discuss Patricia Highsmith’s Strangers on a Train , among other nifty things, with writer David Avallone.

