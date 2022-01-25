Virginia’s awful new attorney general, Jason Miyares, has pulled the state from a brief supporting abortion rights. He’s also asked the Trumped-up Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. This is presumably what Virginia voters wanted. (Washington Post)

Apartment tenants are forming renters unions to collectively bargain with landlords. That’s a good idea. (Wall Street Journal)

Elie Mystal on Mitch McConnell’s Klan-ian slip. (The Nation)

Mystal also explains how Chief Justice John Roberts has devoted his legal career to separating Black people from the ballot box. (CNN)

Scene from an anti-vax rally in Washington, DC this weekend. (Twitter)

Democrats are done with the Senate’s most useless Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema, but GOP consultants and donors think she’s swell. (AP)

If you live in the Pacific Northwest, you have to worry about landslides along with the rain. (Seattle Times)

Inside the GOP’s obsession with crypto currency. (Slate)

How to store cut avocados so they don’t get all gross. I personally rarely have a leftover avocados once the Juanita chips come out. (Salon)

Two men sued Universal for cutting Ana de Armas from the film “Yesterday,” while still featuring her in the trailer. This feels more like a criminal case than civil. (The Daily Beast)

Remembering the great André Leon Talley. (New York Times)

I recommend W. Kamau Bell’s upcoming docuseries about Bill Cosby, "the rapist who had a TV show once.” (AV Club)

Adam Ragusea makes me feel better about my two-pot a day coffee habit.

