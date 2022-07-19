Dr. Anthony Fauci is officially too old for this shit. (CNN)

President Joe Biden has nominated Oregon Supreme Court Justice Adrienne Nelson to the federal bench. This would make Nelson the first Black woman to serve on Oregon’s US District Court. Nelson is a wonderful woman who personally swore in my wife to the state bar. We’d just left New York and Nelson graciously welcomed Mrs. Robinson back to Portland. (Oregonian)

The touching connection between Gabby Giffords and Cyndi Lauper. (The Daily Beast)

Gen X is shifting to the Right. Sort of like most generations do when they pass 40. It’s hell getting old. (The Nation)

The right’s 100-year war against modernity. (Salon)

Chelsea Pope’s Star Warsvideos always trigger a giggle. (Twitter)

“Fleabag Mon Mothma” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1657913906

How close to death must a person be to qualify for an abortion exemption in forced-birth states? And how fucking twisted is that question? (Mother Jones)

Bob Salem of Colorado Springs broke the record for pushing a peanut all the way to the summit of Pikes Peak with his nose. This a real sentence I typed. (CPR)

The River Thames was once considered London’s big open sewer. Now, it’s come back from the dead, and not in a gross zombie way. It’s actually quite pleasant. (Slate)

It could reach 100 degrees in London this week. Air conditioning is still rare in the city and the buildings are constructed to retain heat. Until this passes over, they’ll have to store the Queen in the Buckingham Palace freezer. (New York Times)

The New York broker’s fee is brutal and unnecessary. It needs to end. My broker in 2003 showed me three apartments — one was on fire, the other was haunted, and the third I took. I paid her 20 percent of my annual rent for her troubles. (New York Magazine)

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a gross bigot, Part Gazillion. (Georgia Sun)

People consider Herschel Walker an unprecedentedly bad candidate. But he has a lot in common with Donald Trump and Sarah Palin. (New Yorker)

Potato salad with Caesar dressing! I’m sold. (Bon Appetit)

It’s National Daiquiri Day! Anders Erickson serves up his versions of my favorite summer drink ... well, next to the Manhattan, the Martini, the Vesper, the Paloma, the Mai Tai, the Hurricane. I have multitudes.

