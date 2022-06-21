California Governor Gavin Newsom is taking the culture wars to Republicans. (The Atlantic)

Travel sucked this holiday weekend. A pattern’s starting to emerge. (Washington Post)

You’d think Mike Pence would spend ever waking moment condemning Donald Trump, who left him to die. (The Daily Beast)

Inside that dance scene from Hulu’s "The Dropout" that chilled us all to our very souls. (Twitter)

“Hulu wanted Liz Meriwether to cut back the masterful 'How To Love' scene from 'The Dropout.' Watch the oral history of this fantastic, cringe dance here: https://t.co/XB4nj53Cht” — Variety (@Variety) 1655504700

Are some Texas gun owners becoming more reasonable about sensible restrictions to their death machines? Let’s not get our hopes up just yet. (The New Yorker)



Juneteenth was Sunday, but this Kaitlin Byrd feature about the holiday is worth reading every day. (Harpers Bazaar)

Not all viruses mellow with age. (New York Times)

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s congressional aspirations are sad and pathetic. (The Nation)

This monster tried to convince Sandy Hook parents that their kids weren’t actually dead. (Slate)

It’s hot as hell and not getting better any time soon. (Mother Jones)

I love not having to pump my own gas like a sucker. Here’s why Oregon (and New Jersey) is so civilized. (CNN)

Starbucks scummy union-busting tactics include managers threatening trans employees over their health care. (Eater)

Journalist Victoria Brownworth discusses the Democratic response to the GOP’s assault on the LGTBQ community. (Philadelphia Gay News)



A Few Good Men was probably not entirely legally accurate, but it’s still damn good.

youtu.be

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

Want to just donate once?