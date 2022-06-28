The Robinsons successfully boarded a plane that actually left the ground and arrived at its destination. We’re now in New York City, my former stomping grounds, before venturing up to New England for a while. Enjoy some bon voyage Tabs and I’ll see you in a couple weeks.

Overturning Roe was just the first step in the Right’s diabolical plan. We’re unfortunately still in Act One of this American tragedy. (Rewire)



Justice Neil Gorsuch apparently missed the day in law school when they taught the Establishment Clause. Or perhaps more accurately, he’s an unaccountable religious zealot. (The Daily Beast)

The shuck and jive that conservative Supreme Court justice nominees performed when avoiding any direct answer about their obvious goal of overturning Roe. (NPR)



The supervillain origin of Supreme Court Injustice Clarence Thomas (New Republic)

An unaccountable Supreme Court could lead to another Civil War. (Politico)

Rep. Maxine Waters serves notice to the Supreme Court. I could watch this all day. (Twitter)

Is court reform even possible? That’s not a rhetorical question. (Dame)

Here are five possible solutions. (Glamour)

Jamelle Bouie discusses how Congress could discipline a rogue Supreme Court. (New York Times)

The talented Victoria Brownworth interviews author Keith Boykin. (Queerforty)

They found a perfectly preserved, mummified wooly mammoth calf! (CNN)

Is New York headed for a recession? I’ll try to contribute to the economy while here. (New York Magazine)

Seems like even spending three days at the office sucks when compared to working comfortably at home in your footie pajamas. (Curbed)

Natalie Portman wields the power of Thor. (Variety)

Twenty-five years later, we can all agree how awesome Face/Offis. (Inverse)

I wanted to eat at the British steakhouse while in New York, but I have an eight-year-old with me. Maybe next time

