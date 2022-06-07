Wells Fargo managers were reportedly conducting sham interviews of women and non-white male applicants so the company would look like it actually gave a crap about diversity. (New York Times)

Mo Brooks insists that voter fraud doesn’t occur in GOP primaries but is more a problem concentrated in Democratic parts of the state. This is not mere hypocrisy but instead an overtly racist assertion and should be called out as such. (Washington Post)



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s war on trans children continues. (NBC News)

I love reading about how Jamie McLeod-Skinner beat discount Joe Manchin Kurt Schader’s ass (The Nation)

Alexander Sammon explains why the police suck at their jobs. (American Prospect)

The police have no legal obligation to protect and serve. That’s just a slogan. However, James Brown was really the hardest-working man in show business. (YouTube)

youtu.be

Republicans had a clear, organized evil strategy after the Texas school gun massacre. It involved running out the clock and talking about almost anything else. (Rolling Stone)

“What about Chicago!” is another racist Republican diversionary tactic, but Chicago itself is actually victim of surrounding states’ lax gun laws. (Chicago Magazine)

The daily commute sucks and needs to end. I was fortunate when I lived in New York that my commute by train was never more than 45 minutes — though I could often walk to work in less time. (New York Magazine)



Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel was suspended for one month without pay after he retweeted a gross sexist “joke.” (CNN)

Michael Stipe probably wouldn’t feel fine during the end of the world as we know it, but a lot of people do seem remarkably sanguine as the world burns. (The Atlantic)

Rebecca Traister on Dianne Feinstein. (The Cut)

Phil Rosenthal visits Portland, Oregon, and one of my favorite neighborhood food carts. (Oregonian)

The late Betty White’s Los Angels home sold for $10 million. I was unfortunately outbid. (The Guardian)

And let’s take a moment to remember Prince on what would’ve been his 64th birthday. I once had Sheena Easton’s hair style.

www.youtube.com

