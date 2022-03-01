President Joe Biden will deliver tonight’s State of the Union address during a period of global crisis. We can still expect Republicans to be awful. (NPR)

Lisa Needham on why Biden’s Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, is perfect but the GOP will show their asses anyway. (Dame)

Russia’s anti-war protesters are incredibly brave. Interesting how Putin defenders in America are more openly supportive of Canadian anti-vax protesters. (The Nation)

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has provided true leadership when his nation needs it most. (The Atlantic)

Twitter trolls in the US Congress could take notice. (Twitter)

The difference in leadership: in Ukraine the leaders stand strong with the people and fight. In Texas, Ted Cruz flees to Cancun and then blames it on his daughter because it’s cold outside.pic.twitter.com/SHuiBwzN2t — Richard N. Ojeda, II (@Richard N. Ojeda, II) 1645889379

Climate-change denying, snowball hurler Sen. James Inhofe’s retirement will trigger a special election to fill his seat. It’s Oklahoma so his replacement will probably somehow be worse. (CBS News)

Virginia GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin said he’ll seek emergency funding for increased security at the state’s historically Black colleges. Let’s hope no one reminds him whyhistorically Black colleges exist in the first place or he’ll try to ban them for making white people feel bad. (CNN)

Turns out most of the women burned at the stake were Black not white. (Washington Post)

How Trayvon Martin’s father, Tracy, endures 10 years after his son was killed. (The Daily Beast)

Hey, a Black-owned brewery is coming to my old stomping grounds in Seattle’s Central District. (Eater)

Treat yourself and read this great piece from Nina Metz about the classic series "Murder, She Wrote." (Chicago Tribune)

I did not enjoy the new “Law & Order” episode. (AV Club)

Remembering when the funniest character on NBC prime time was Det. Lennie Briscoe.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?