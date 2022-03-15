Just so you don’t forget: Brittney Griner is still Putin’s prisoner. Jemele Hill examines why Griner was working in Russia in the first place. (The Atlantic)

This is an interesting look at Ukraine President’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy former TV career. (Vox)



Good read about how Putin is turning into Stalin but without the “helping stop Hitler” part. (Economist)

Republican senators have nice things to save about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson who they will inevitably vote against. (AP)

If you can’t afford to stay at that pricey Star Warshotel, Chelsea Pope has an affordable alternative. (Twitter)

Why the Empire State Building is still worth admiring. (The Daily Beast)

An effective strategy to manage the homeless crisis is to house people. San Francisco’s giving it a shot with a tiny homes village. (San Francisco Chronicle)

The Left seems to think the Biden adminstration has turned its back on the pandemic, while the Right still whines about Covid tyranny. Wonderful. (The Nation)

What’s the difference between a pandemic and an endemic and what should you wear? (NPR)

Democratic party officials are considering changes to the primary calendar. Hope y’all enjoy Super Tuesday, Iowa. (CNN)

The 2020 census undercounted POC but not white people. Whoopsie! (The Root)

Really great piece about the history of white vigilantism and racial terror. (Dame)

Republicans won’t stop persecuting children because they’re trans, no matter how nice we are to them. (Mother Jones)

My vast appetite for novelty demands I have this Australian hamburger.

