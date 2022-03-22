Elie Mystal on the predictable grossness Senate Republicans will sling at Ketanji Brown Jackson (The Nation)



Brave Russian cosmonauts showed their support for Ukraine. (Washington Post)

Arnold Schwarnegger had more insightful remarks about Ukraine than Bono. 1980s me is stunned. (Substack)

Amy Schumer thinks we could do a solid for Ukraine President Zolenskyy and let him speak directly to the several dozen people watching this year’s Academy Awards. (Twitter)

Amy Schumer pitched #Oscars on having Ukraine president Zelenskyy appear: "I wanted to find a way to have him satellite in or make a tape just because there are so many eyes on the Oscars. I am not afraid to go there, but it’s not me producing the Oscars.”https://variety.com/2022/film/news/amy-schumer-zelenskyy-oscars-1235210388/ … — Variety (@Variety) 1647872520

Remote learning might replace the much beloved “snow day.” Suck it, kids. (The Economist)

Why you should stop waiting for Donald Trump to get convicted. Less magical thinking is necessary to imagine him roasting forever in hell. (The Atlantic)

Why are so many late-comer Americans obsessed with insulting Native Americans? (The Daily Beast)

High gas prices have families vacationing at home and avoiding those disastrous trips to Wally World. (CNN)

Sean Hannity gleefully reads anti-Biden Russian propaganda on air. (Rolling Stone)

How the US tried and failed to make yearlong daylight saving time a thing in the 1970s. (NPR)

Grossness in the Los Angeles mayor’s office. (Los Angeles Times)

Kanye West is banned from performing at the Grammys because of his bizarre behavior, move that is 13 years in the making. I don’t hold out hope he’ll ever grow up. (Variety)

My first R-rated movie, Basic Instinct, was released 30 years ago. You do the sad math. (The Guardian)

Alison Roman makes a delicious pasta. If you’re an anchovy skeptic like my wife, you could probably leave them out and still enjoy this dish.

