Experts agree that Trump’s presidency set the stage for Putin’s Ukraine invasion. If he’d won a second term, Trump would’ve let Putin take all of Europe so long as Putin gave him Australia. (CNN)

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s universal basic income for cars is not an ideal solution to rising gas prices. (The Atlantic)

Ginni Thomas is your crazy grandma hooked on debunked conspiracy theories, except instead of sharing them on Facebook, she’s texting the White House chief of staff. As the Cigarette Smoking Man from “The X-Files" once said: “Access. It’s about access.” (The Daily Beast)

Black women who watched Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings mostly agree that Republicans are trash, Ted Cruz is slime, and Cory Booker is the bomb. (New York Times)

Remember when an actual Nazi won an Oscar? He didn’t hit anyone during the ceremony, though. (Independent)

Grayson Hall could deliver a slap, though.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is really the worst. Democrats seriously considered filibustering him. He eventually was confirmed 58 to 42, which would not have overcome a filibuster. Oh well, it was seriously considered. (Mother Jones)

This is a disturbing story, so of course you should read it right away. (The New Yorker)

Jamie Lynn Crofts has some thoughts about Milwaukee’s voting maps. (Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service)

People who actually work for a living are happy doing so remotely, but corporate executives miss their fancy client lunches and tedious in-person meeting. (Axios)

Ukrainian rock star Svyatoslav Vakarchuk joins the war effort. Did he consider filming a treacly video from his palatial estate? What kind of celebrity is he? (Rolling Stone)

Cops shouldn’t join gangs while already members of a bigger gang with qualified immunity. (NPR)

Last month was the hottest February in 128 years. We’re murdering the planet, and our solution is to put the corpseon life support. (The Nation)

My wife loves finding sheet pan recipes for me to prepare. (Eater)



Adam Ragusea on the secret origin of restaurants.

