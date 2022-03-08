Putin’s invasion of Ukraine will only make global hunger worse. (Vox)



An estimated 4 million people could flee Ukraine as the war continues. It’s not clear yet that Britain has a fair, transparent policy in place yet for refugees. (The Guardian)

Russian oligarchs probably can’t endure an extended yacht-free existence. (The Atlantic)

Amber Ruffin remains awesome. (Twitter)

Can you report on this war without dragging other countries into it? Thanks.pic.twitter.com/G69YCa5Z39 — amber ruffin (@amber ruffin) 1646444594

Wait, the January 6 panel might make it harderto prosecute Donald Trump? (The Daily Beast)

This 90-year-old Staten Island schoolteacher’s home is a treasure trove of African-American historical artifacts. (New York Times)

GOP sedition caucus member Madison Cawthorn can remain on the ballot in North Carolina. That’s America! (Newsweek)

Once Los Angeles and other Democratic run cities end their vaccine mandate for restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, MAGA will have to find something else to feed their persecution complex. It should take all of five minutes. (L.A. Times)

Minnesota cops went full surveillance state on Black Lives Matter protesters after George Floyd’s murder. (MIT Technology Review)

Elie Mystal on Black voters waiting for President Joe Biden to have our backs. (The Nation)

Donald Trump’s new social media platform is sad and pathetic, just like his adult sons. (Politico)

It’s been 50 years since the start of what’s considered Stevie Wonder’s "classic run” of albums. (NPR)

A butcher shop has opened in my neighborhood. I am delighted. (Eater)

Anders Erickson and his delightful producer, Azusa “Az” Inaba, got engaged! Best wishes to them both. Now, go make this drink.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons .

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

Want to just donate once?