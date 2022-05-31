It’s Tuesday after Memorial Day, so here are some hungover tabs for you.

It was sadly coincidental that the Texas school gun massacre occurred on the two-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder. You want to believe something will happen but then you remember the pattern. Americans are compelled to forget and move on, especially when the malice of law enforcement is laid bare to the world. (The Guardian)



The Texas gunman had a predictable history of misogyny and violent threats against women. (CNN)

More children have been shot dead in 2022 than police in the line of duty. (Newsweek)

Some obvious ways to prevent future mass shootings, which Republicans will ignore in favor of door control. (Mother Jones)

Michael Harriot identifies the culprit for America’s gun violence and absurd gun laws (The Grio)

Damn right, sir. (Twitter)

“"Every time I place my hand over my heart and remove my hat, I’m participating in a self-congratulatory glorification of the ONLY country where these mass shootings take place.” — SF Giants manager Gabe Kapler on why he will no longer be on the field for the national anthem.” — Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈 (@Renée Graham 🏳️‍🌈) 1653689539

The Right has demonized teachers and valorized the police. Texas demonstrated who the true heroes are, and they don’t have badges and guns. (The Editorial Board)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is best positioned to seize control of the MAGA movement from Donald Trump. It’s your classic bad news, worse news situation. (New York Magazine)

The Uvalde police’s cowardly inaction that resulted in 19 dead kids and two dead teachers has even horrified some cop-loving conservatives. (The Daily Beast)

However, Fox News hacks are still in the police’s corner. Hey, if the cops weren’t there, quivering with fear, maybe even more kids might’ve died! (Also Daily Beast)

Chelsea Pope has an interesting alternative to your morning coffee.

“I’m finally quitting coffee! Here’s what I’m doing instead : )” — Chelsea Pope (@Chelsea Pope) 1653953608

The Left needs a big honking megaphone to combat the Right’s lies. (Dame)

New York’s wacky redistricting has also resulted in two separate primaries — one in late June for statewide and State Assembly races and another for congressional and State Senate contests. That’s jacked up. (The Nation)

Just in time for the grilling season, Helen Rosner serves up the lazy person’s guide to smoking meat. (The New Yorker)

So, Ellen DeGeneres’s show ended after 19 years. Kelly Clarkson and Drew Barrymore can more than fill the void. (Buzzfeed)



My friend Elizabeth Nelson Bracy is a great musician and a hell of a writer. Check out her piece in the Timesmagazine. (New York Magazine)

Hey, they’ve built a big, beautiful new park in my hometown of Greenville, South Carolina. The just-opened Unity Park boasts "four state-of-the-art playgrounds, including a 4,100-square-foot splash pad, two expansive green spaces, covered picnic tables and a 10,000-square-foot welcome center with restrooms, a first-aid station and flexible event space.” However, a petition is circulating that demands more shaded areas and a misting zone. My Portland-native wife is obviously on Team Shade and Moisture. (WYFF)

It was briefly cool cocktail weather in Portland. Then it quickly became brandy-sipping weather again. But here’s Anders Erickson with the drink I’ll make once it hits 90 degrees.



youtu.be

