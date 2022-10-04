This season of “Herschel!” is just over the top. (The Daily Beast)



Some, well a few, Republicans are endorsing Democrats over fascists. (Newsweek)



Here’s an obvious big link between the Big Lie in Pennsylvania and Arizona. (The Daily Beast)

Rent your starter home instead of buy? You’re kind of renting from the bank anyway, and there is more flexibility if you need to move. (Washington Post)

Is UPS retaliating against union activists? Probably. That’s what big companies do. (The Nation)

Why we should reform the Supreme Court, even if the current justices feel like this is adding a Cousin Arthur to their show. (Mother Jones)

Julie Andrews and Carol Burnett singing "A Boy Like That" from West Side Story. (Twitter)

Every election, politicians and pundits try to comprehend the growing Latino electorate. (Vox)

I doubt inflation is magically “easier” on Gen Z. (NPR)

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman now has sovereign immunity. Well, it’s just been revoked! (Actually, it doesn’t work that way.) (Slate)

Has the word “conservative” lost is meaning? Not really. We just need to accept that awful people like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Paul Gosar are very much conservatives. Deal. (Salon)

My friend Erin Brindley, co-artistic director at Cafe Nordo, discusses working on a menu for Nordo’s latest production while grieving after her brother’s death. (Nordo Blog)

Late night TV will get whiter and less interesting with Trevor Noah’s departure from “The Daily Show.” (LA Times)

My wife's best friend and I will pick up these McDonald’s adult happy meals when she’s out of town and can’t judge us. (Business Insider)

I’ve always enjoyed a good stewed rabbit. My new favorite YouTuber takes on Julia Child's famous recipe.



