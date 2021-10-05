People had to endure a day without Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It wasn't so bad. (CNN)

Facebook would like courts to forget how monopoly-like it is. (NPR)

Frances Haugen, a former product manager on Facebook's civic integrity team, revealed during a "60 Minutes" interview that Facebook isn't very civic-minded and has no integrity. (Vox)

Haugen's opening statement to Congress is a doozy. (Twitter)

The Supreme Court isn't sold on the whole “no taxation without representation" principle, particularly as it concerns the very brown Washington, DC. (Washington Post)

Hey, is this possibly something resembling good news about COVID-19? (New York Times)

New coronavirus cases in the U.S. have fallen by more than a third in the past month. Worldwide, cases have also dr… https: //t.co/eeWmFFi4Ed — The New York Times (@The New York Times) 1633383009.0

We're 19 months into the pandemic. Why are you still wearing a gross cloth mask. Screw you, that's why! (The Atlantic)

Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles voted unanimously to grant George Floyd a posthumous pardon for the charges a corrupt cop stuck him with in 2004. (The Daily Beast)

A searingly true statement about the modern GOP: "Trump won the Republican nomination not only because he was cruel, but because he was the most sincere in his expression of that cruelty." (The Nation)

What if you could wear your computer monitor on your face — like a pair of glasses, not that bad “I'm literally a Mac" Halloween costume you thought was so clever. (Seattle Times)

Stuart Heritage on that Netflix musical abomination: "However, Diana died a quarter of a century ago and will never get to see Diana: The Musical. Some people get all the luck." (The Guardian)

My thoughts on the new Jon Stewart series. (AV Club)

A Wonkette commentator got me hooked on the Pitch Meeting series. Binge-watching them for the past week has been TIGHT.

